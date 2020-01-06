Margaret Catherine Owen was born on January 9, 1934 in Shreveport, Louisiana to James Troy Hill and Bessie Lynn Bankston Hill. On January 12, 1951, she married Roy Dean Owen in Shreveport, Louisiana. In 1984, Margaret and Roy moved to Katy, Texas. Margaret started a daycare, which she successfully grew into 16 locations. The 16 Mangum Oaks Schools were located in and around the Houston area. She also became a realtor and was a member of the Houston Association of Realtors. Margaret was a member of Second Baptist Church West Campus.
Margaret Catherine Owen passed away on Friday, January 3, 2020 at her home in Katy, Texas at the age of 85 years. She was kind to everyone and had a special love for babies and all children.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Roy Dean Owen, on November 24, 2007.
She is survived by her children, Dale & Janice Owen of Katy, Gail & Barry Begault of Metarie, Louisiana, Rex Owen of Katy, and Brenda & Mark Denker of Katy; her seven grandchildren; thirteen great grandchildren; and her beloved dog, Bella Rose.
The family will receive friends from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, January 10, 2020 at Schmidt Funeral Home Grand Parkway, in Katy. A graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, January 11, 2020 with Rev. Chris Hopf officiating at Katy Magnolia Cemetery.
