Reginald Holloway was born on August 9, 1938 in Giddings, Texas, to Clarence Holloway and Pinkie Lucille Humphrey Holloway.
Reginald graduated from Phillis Wheatley High School in San Antonio, Texas. He then furthered his education at Prairie View A&M University, where he earned both his Bachelor’s of Science and his Master’s Degrees. Reginald was a Senior ROTC graduate and was subsequently commissioned as second lieutenant upon his entry into the United States Army. Reginald proudly served his country during the Vietnam Conflict and was honorably discharged in 1971, after ten years of faithful service. In 1991, he retired from AT&T after 27 successful years in the telecommunications field.
On January 19, 2020, Reginald Holloway passed away in Katy, Texas at 81 years of age.
Reginald is survived by his wife, Jessie Mae Holloway; his daughter, Janice R. Holloway; his son, Ronald J. Holloway; his brother, Gerald T. Holloway; and his sister, Yvonne Holloway; as well as many other loving family members and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Pinkie L. Holloway; and his brother, Herbie Holloway.
The family will receive friends for a visitation from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 26, 2020 at the Schmidt Funeral Home Grand Parkway Chapel in Katy. A second visitation will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, January 27, 2020, at the CrossPoint Community Church in Katy, where funeral services will follow immediately at 12:00p.m. with Rev. Paul Goeke officiating. Interment to follow at Forest Park Westheimer Cemetery in Houston.
