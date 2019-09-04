Ellis Ray Everts
Ellis Ray Everts, 90 of Pattison, Texas, went to be with his lord on September 1, 2019 surrounded by family. Ellis was born in Martin County and attended grade school there before graduating from Flower Grove High School in 1946. Upon graduation, Ellis married is first bride, Ruby Mae Kingsfield on January 11,1947 and went into the farming industry, farming cotton. After a couple years, Ellis went to work for Strain Brothers Construction doing road construction. Two years after they married, they gave birth to their son, Clifton “Lynn” Everts in August 3,1949, and then a daughter, Vicki Carolyn in July 15, 1951.
Ellis divorced in 1954 and remarried Annebelle “Annie” Faye Redmon on June 6, 1959. In September of 1961, Annie and Ellis welcomed home a daughter, Cindy Ann Everts. Ellis went back into the farming industry, farming cotton throughout Dawson and Martin counties, before moving his family to Sealy in 1979. After the move, Ellis had a career change and opened up Everts Jewelry and Loan in downtown Katy, Texas, where he worked on guns and anything else he could tinker on. Before long he outgrew the space and moved the business to Tiger Square where he continued to tinker on just about anything until he retired in 1999. After retirement, he went to work for his son making hydro scales and mowing the grass at his church, Believers Baptist Church, for his day job.
Ellis acquired many friends over the years through the Pawn Shop, as he called it. From local, county, and state police officers, to his everyday customers, “Mr. Everts,” didn’t meet a stranger. He enjoyed working every day and the many visitors that would come by just to say “Hi.” He was an avid support of the NRA, local and county Fire Departments and Police Departments, and enjoyed talking guns and politics with anyone who would listen. He loved his family and enjoyed many visits from his grandkids and great-grandkids. He was a Godly many who would share his love of the Lord with his family and friends.
Ellis is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Charles Everts; daughter, Vicki Carolyn; and granddaughter, Jessica Hills. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Annabelle “Annie” Everts; son Clifton “Lynn” Everts and his wife, Michele; daughter, Cindy Waters and her husband Kevin; grandchildren, Crystal Everts, Summer Kunard and husband Matt, Tierra Furrh and her husband Michael, Tiffany Keszler and her husband James, Stephanie Gordon and her husband Daniel, Creed Everts, Chele Everts, Lukas Waters and his wife Christine, Crystal Robinett and her husband Wesley, Lestly Cortes and her husband Juan, Korey Hills and his wife Jessica and Gabbie Clark; eighteen great-grandchildren; Hunter Keszler, Tori Everts, Dakotah Furrh, Kaylyn Keszler, Brooklyn Hamman, Meah Cortes, Fisher Keszler, Aubrie Cortes, Travis Hills, David Furrh, Madison Woodard, Trista Furrh, Briley Gordon, Audrie Waters, Paul Robinett, Camden Waters, Molly Robinett, Kolton Hills, and Karter Hills.
Visitation will be held at Schmidt Funeral Home, 1508 East Ave, Katy, Tx on Friday, September 6, 2019 from 5:00pm-7:00pm. The funeral will be held a Good Country Baptist Church, 6082 FM 359, Brookshire, TX 77423 on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 10:30am. Burial will occur on Sunday, September 8, 2019 at 1:00pm at Murphree Cemetery in Evant, Texas.
Pallbearers for the services will be Lynn Everts, Michael Furrh, Daniel Gordon, Hunter Keszler, James Keszler, and Matt Kunard. Honorary pallbearers are Creed Everts, Korey Hills, Kevin Hills, and Fisher Keszler.
In lieu of flowers, monetary donations can be made to the National Rifle Association or The Alzheimer's Association. To express condolences, please visit www.SchmidtFuneralHome.net
