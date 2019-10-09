Mary Ruth Becker Schlipf was born on February 20, 1931 in New Waverly, Texas to Charles and Ruth Durdin Becker. She moved to Huntsville at the age of four and graduated from Huntsville High School. She then attended Sam Houston State University. On October 8, 1949, she married Melbert Schlipf of Katy, and they spent the rest of their lives in Katy. They had two children, Freddy and Patti. Mary loved attending high school reunions and traveling to Europe with her classmates. She enjoyed cooking, reading, and tending her flowers, but most of all, she enjoyed being a grandmother to her two beautiful granddaughters. Mary always put family first.
Mary Ruth Becker Schlipf passed away on Thursday, October 3, 2019, in Houston, at the age of 88.
She is survived by her children, Freddy Schlipf and his wife Marty of Fort Worth, and Patti Baldridge and her husband Joe of Katy; grandchildren, Jennifer Heitmann and her husband Chris, and Leslie Meeks and her husband Randall; great grandchildren, Cash Meeks, Caroline Meeks, Maggie Meeks, Mallory Heitmann, and Benjamin Heitmann; as well as her childhood friend of over 80 years, Jeannette Howell of Deer Park. She was preceded in death by her husband, Melbert Schlipf on June 1, 1991; her parents, a brother, Dr. Charles Becker; and a sister, Anna Becker Cain.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at the Schmidt Funeral Home East Avenue Chapel, in Katy, where funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 with Rev. Fred Willis officiating. Interment in Katy Magnolia Cemetery.
Condolences may be expressed at www.SchmidtFuneralHome.net.
