Sue E. Morton passed away quietly after celebrating her 78th birthday at her home in Sugar Land, Texas. Sue was born in 1941 in Houston, Texas to Charles E. and Beulah Neel Morton of Katy, Texas. After graduating from Katy High School in 1959, Sue attended TCU and earned her degree in Journalism and then a Special Education teaching certificate. She taught in the HEB School District in Fort Worth many years where her special students grew to love "Miss Mort." After she retired, Sue lived on her beloved Teachers Pet Farm with her best friend, Bobbie Burch, in Fairfield, Texas and later moved to Sugar Land. Her passion was her family and her pets.
Memorial services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at the Schmidt Funeral Home Grand Parkway Chapel, in Katy.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Wounded Warriors or Special Olympics.
Funeral services held under the direction of
Schmidt Funeral Home
1344 W. Grand Parkway South ~ Katy, Texas 77494 ~ (281) 391-2424
