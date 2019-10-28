Lisa Ann Wilder was welcomed into this world on January 26, 1961 in San Antonio, Texas to Richard E. and Cynthia Wilder. She was a graduate of Katy High School and went on to receive her Bachelor of Science degree from Sam Houston State University. She spent her earlier years studying music and piano. Her modeling career ended when she received a diagnosis of Progressive Multiple Sclerosis. She lost this battle and went to be with the Lord on Saturday, October 19, 2019
She is survived by her parents, Richard and Cynthia Wilder; her brother, Craig Wilder and his wife, Danielle; nephew, Collin Wilder; and niece, Camryn Wilder; as well as numerous cousins.
A graveside service was held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at Katy Magnolia Cemetery.
Funeral services held under the direction of
Schmidt Funeral Home
1508 East Avenue ~ Katy, Texas 77493 ~ (281) 391-2424
