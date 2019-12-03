Norman Douglas Price was born on March 18, 1947 in Larne, Northern Ireland to Joseph Douglas Price and Mary Isabella Hoy Price.
Norman proudly served in the British Army Reserve of The United Kingdom, in the Corps of Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers in 1967 and 1968. Norman married Glenys Rowena Mary Parry on December 12, 1970 in Brynford, North Wales, United Kingdom. Norman has been a proud Katy resident since 1973 and became a United States citizen in 1992. He worked as an engineer with gas turbines. He very dearly loved his grandchildren Dylan and Ian Price; enjoyed playing pool; and loved taking his dogs, Kate & Pippa, to Katy Dog Park. He was a huge history buff and avid reader. He loved fishing, airplanes and his classic car, a 1974 Triumph TR6.
Norman Douglas Price passed away on November 22, 2019 in Fulshear, Texas at the age of 72 years surrounded by friends and family.
He is survived by his loving wife, Glenys Rowena Mary Parry Price of Katy; his son, Gareth Douglas Price and his wife Cindy; grandsons, Dylan and Ian Price of Fulshear; mother, Mary Isabella Hoy Price of Holywell, North Wales; brother, Trevor E. Price and his wife Lesley of Kings Lynn, England; nephew, Dr. Joseph Price, his wife Alexandra and great niece, Cassini Price of Queensland Australia; and niece Grace Price; his brother in law, Kenneth Jones of Holywell, North Wales; his beloved dogs, Kate and Pippa; and numerous other loving family members and many friends.
Norman was preceded in death by his father, Joseph Douglas Price; and by his sister, Janet I. Jones.
The family received friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Monday, December 2, 2019 at the Schmidt Funeral Home Grand Parkway Chapel, in Katy. A funeral was held 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, with Chaplain Daryl Ervin officiating. Interment in Katy Magnolia Cemetery.
Pallbearers were Dylan Price, Larry Betche, David Mills, Charles Kitzman, Russell Sackett, and David Ketrick.
