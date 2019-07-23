Carlton Phinious McCoy
Carlton Phinious McCoy passed away on Saturday, July 20, 2019 in Katy, Texas at the age of 93 years.
Carlton Phinious McCoy was born on August 4, 1925 in Fordyce, Arkansas to Dovie Morgan McCoy and Phinious McCoy. Carlton graduated as Salutatorian from high school and served in the U. S. Navy from May 17, 1944 until June 8, 1946. He graduated from the University of Arkansas in 1949 and moved to Houston, Texas where he worked in the oil industry for many years and retired from British Petroleum.
Carlton was very involved in music and he served as Organist and Music Director at Heights Assembly of God, Faith Assembly and Evangelistic Temple.
He met his wife, Nelda Jean Henson in Houston at Heights Assembly of God. They were married on February 2, 1951 and had celebrated 68 years of marriage this year. They had two children, Regina Gayle McCoy Cox and Mark Anthony McCoy. Carlton’s love of music started at an early age and he played the piano and organ for church and continued his piano playing his entire life. Even after he developed macular degeneration and could no longer read his music, Carlton continued to play the piano by memory and just last year played on stage at his church. Through his life Carlton had many passions including bowling, snow skiing, piano, sports, church, reading his Bible, his family and grandchildren but his 2 biggest passions in life were his love and relationship with God and he was also the biggest fan to all of his Arkansas Razorback teams.
He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Nelda McCoy of Katy; his daughter, Gina McCoy Cox of Katy; his son, Mark McCoy of Round Rock and his wife Jacquline McCoy of Round Rock and his six grandchildren, Cayla Cox, Cody Cox, Conner Cox, Courtney Cox, Dane McCoy, Presley McCoy; and by numerous nieces, nephews, and other loving family members and many good friends.
Carlton was preceded in death by his parents, Dovie and Phinious McCoy and his younger brother, Billy Dean McCoy and his wife, Elaine.
A burial with military honors will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, July 29, 2019 at the Houston National Cemetery, in Houston for family and only those who wish to attend.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Monday, July 29, 2019 at the Schmidt Funeral Home Grand Parkway Chapel, in Katy. A reception will follow. Condolences may be expressed at www.SchmidtFuneralHome.net.
