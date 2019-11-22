Betty Ann (Brown) Davis, 64, passed away on Wednesday, November 20, 2019, in Brookshire, Texas.
Betty Ann was born on November 19, 1955 in Houston, Texas, the youngest daughter of Leslie Cletus Brown Jr. and Betty (Showers) Brown. She grew up in Houston, graduating from Lamar High School. She was fortunate to spend most of her life with her family on the Mossleigh Farm in Brookshire, Texas.
Betty Ann was passionate about helping others and served for a time as a Drug and Alcohol Abuse Counselor. She had an abundance of love for animals, especially horses, and was recently planning to open a wildlife rescue.
She is survived by her daughters: Lesliann Nemeth of Austin and Caley Stewart and husband, Casey, of Katy; son: Hunter Davis of Katy; grandchildren: Preslee Leppert and Davis Stewart; mother: Betty Brown of Brookshire; sister: Mary Katherine Armstrong of Brookshire; brother: Leslie Cletus Brown, III and wife, Ann, of Houston; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Betty Ann is preceded in death by her father: Leslie Cletus Brown, Jr.; brother: Edward Showers Brown; and son: John Edward Nemeth.
A Celebration of Life was held at 11:00 am on Monday, November 25, 2019 at The Brookwood Community Chapel in Brookshire, TX. Interment was held in the Forest Park Lawndale Cemetery.
Pallbearers were Leslie Cletus Brown, IIII, Edward Showers Brown, II, Jason Clay Davis, Jake Winston Davis, John Cade Davis, and Ian David Efron.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Wildlife Center of Texas:
https://wildlifecenteroftexas.org/donate/
Funeral arrangements were under the direction of the Schmidt Funeral Home, PO Box 248, 819 Waller Avenue, Brookshire, Texas, 77423 - www.schmidtfunerals.com - (281) 934-2424.
