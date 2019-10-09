Elnora Hudgens passed away on Sunday, September 29, 2019 at the Grace Care Center in Katy, where she has lived for the past 10 years. She was 76 years old.
Elnora Hudgens was born on January 3, 1943 in Baytown, Texas to John Eugene “Gene” Hudgens and Mabel Allene Elder Hudgens. Elnora grew up in Katy, attended Katy I.S.D. schools, and graduated from Katy High School in 1961. She attended Southwestern University in Georgetown, Texas in 1961 and Wharton Junior College from 1962 to 1964 and again in 1987. Elnora also attended Houston Community College from 1975 to 1977.
Elnora was an excellent piano and organ musician. She taught piano lessons to many young students in the Katy area, with whom she often shared her favorite treat, lime sherbet. She was an accompanist for weddings, funerals, church services, pageants, receptions, teas, organization meetings, and many other functions.
Elnora was a member of the Katy First United Methodist Church. She played the piano and organ for numerous events at the church. She also enjoyed passing out the colors and coloring books to the young children at the different church services. Elnora also played the piano at the Katy High School Alumni events. While living at Grace Care Center, she enjoyed playing the piano and organ while entertaining the other residents, particularly during the holidays. Playing the piano or organ always brought her joy and happiness. Elnora was a member of the Katy Music Teachers Association and served as the Historian. She was also a member of the Houston Music Teachers Association and the District Leadership of America.
She loved travelling, typing, reading, and attending musicals. Elnora truly enjoyed people. She volunteered on the Ronald Reagan for President campaign, as well as the political campaigns of Bill Archer, John Culberson, and Don Elder, Jr. Elnora also loved taking pictures and always wanted to have a good camera. Her cat, Blizzard, brought her tremendous joy and she loved that cat.
Her true love was for the Katy Tigers. She would let everyone know about the Tigers at church, in the community, and at Grace Care Center. You could hear her say “Go Tigers!” She was definitely the No. 1 Katy Tiger Fan.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Gene and Allene Hudgens; and by a cousin, Bill Hudgens.
She is survived by her cousins, Don and Ida Faye Elder and family, Liz and Raymond Dollins and family, and Jay and Diana Elder and family.
The family will receive friends from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. on Monday, October 7, 2019 at the Schmidt Funeral Home East Avenue Chapel in Katy, where funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Monday with Rev. Tim Barker officiating. Interment will follow at Memorial Oaks Cemetery, in Houston.
Pallbearers and honorary pallbearers are Doyle Callender, Sam Youdal, J.L. Rose, Bill Dube, James Watson, Trey Schmidt, Bill Pennington, Gary Joseph, and Roosevelt Alexander.
Those wishing to make memorial gifts may do so to the Katy First United Methodist Church, 5601 Fifth Street, Katy, Texas 77493, www.katyfirst.org.
To express condolences, please visit www.SchmidtFuneralHome.net
