Janet Morrissey Atwood passed gently into the night on Nov. 27, 2019, in Houston, TX, at the age of 93.
Janet was born Janet Ione Morrissey on Dec. 21, 1925 in Elkhorn, WI, the daughter of William Leonard Morrissey & Bertha Boehm Morrissey. Janet's great-grandfather, Daniel Morrissey, came from Killea, County Waterford, Ireland to Elkhorn in 1855. Her ancestors on her mother's side came from Bavaria, Germany; England; & Scotland.
Janet was raised in Elkhorn, WI. She graduated from Elkhorn H.S. in 1943. Janet studied nursing at St. Luke’s School of Nursing in Racine, WI. She became a Registered Nurse in 1947. She worked at Lakeland Hospital in Elkhorn, WI, where one of her patients was her future husband, John Horton Atwood.
Janet & John married in Elkhorn, WI on Jan. 8, 1949. During their 59 years of marriage, Janet & John had six children, became grandparents to twelve grandchildren, & became great-grandparents to seven great-grandchildren.
During her husband’s, John's, business career they lived in Wisconsin; West Lafayette, IN; Central Illinois; Pauls Valley, Oklahoma City, & Tulsa, OK; New Orleans, LA, & Houston, TX. They also lived for a period of time in the Republic of Singapore & London, England. Janet & John traveled extensively, visiting all fifty of the United States, & over eight percent of the countries in the world, making over twenty complete trips around the world.
Janet was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, a daughter, Marjorie Jane Atwood, a brother, Robert L. Morrissey, & several brother & sisters-in-law. She is survived by five children & their spouses: John Atwood (Beth), Kathryn Mendel (Stephen), Susan Box (Michael), Michael Atwood (Julie), & Patrick Atwood (Sandra). Janet is survived by twelve grandchildren: Ashley Atwood (Stephen Pitts), Victoria Atwood, Samantha Atwood; Kyle Mendel; Jami Simons (Justin); Megan Atwood; Chase Atwood (Erin), Bret Atwood (Allyce), Van Atwood (Lizzy), Colt Atwood (Quincy), Quinn Atwood (Lauren); & Alexia Atwood; & seven great-grandchildren – Slane Pitts, Flynn Pitts, Ryker Simons, Renner Simons, Sienna Simons, Easton Atwood, Peyton Atwood. Janet is also survived by her brother, William J. Morrissey, & many nieces, nephews, & cousins.
No public service will be held. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Janet’s name to the charity of your choice.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.