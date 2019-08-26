Freddye Coussons Kelly was born a Child of God on August 18, 1938, in Hemphill, Texas. Following a decades long battle with cancer, Freddye passed away peacefully in her home on August 21, 2019, surrounded by loved ones. Freddye was preceded in death by her father and mother, Fred and Verna Thedford, and her youngest son, Brent Coussons. She leaves behind three sons, Bruce, Brian and Brad Coussons, her husband Chuck Kelly, and a large and extended family who loved and cherished her.
Freddye attended Baylor and Stephen F Austin Universities where she earned her undergraduate and masters degrees and went on to teach in elementary for many years, ending her successful career as Principal at West Memorial Elementary School in Katy, Texas. She counted among her closest friends many of her fellow educators. Freddye had a great love of music and was a talented musician; she played the piano, organ and flute, including for her beloved Tallowood Baptist Church. Freddy also was a Master Gardener, and derived great joy from her own home garden and working with others who shared her passion for gardening, most notably her tight circle of “Lady Buds.” Freddye was an avid traveler and together with friends and family visited much of Europe, numerous U.S. ski destinations, and a special favorite, Alaska. A Texan through and through, she loved Dr. Pepper and cycling, and she loved nutcrackers, building many memories through annual outings with her grandchildren to the Nutcracker Ballet at Christmas time. Throughout her life, Freddye’s days were filled with family, flowers, love and the endless kindness and generosity for which she was. so well known and respected
A service honoring Freddye’s life and many accomplishments will be held at 2:00 pm on Friday, September 6th at Tallowood Baptist Church in Houston, Texas. In lieu of flowers, please consider a gift to Tallowood Baptist Church, The American Cancer Society, or a charity of your choice
