Gary Wayne Moyer, 59, passed away Monday, November 25, 2019, at his home in Katy. Visitation will be held at Schmidt Funeral Home located at 1344 W. Grand Parkway South, Katy, Texas, 77494 on Sunday, December 1, 2019, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. The Memorial Service will also be held at Schmidt Funeral Home on Monday, December 2, 2019, at 1:30 p.m.