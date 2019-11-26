Gary Wayne Moyer, 59, passed away Monday, November 25, 2019, at his home in Katy, surrounded by his family. Gary was born in Victoria, Texas, on February 21, 1960, the fifth child of seven to William (Bill) and Doris Moyer. Gary married the love of his life, Kimberly Tourneur, on August 2, 1991.
He worked for KXR Inspection, Inc. and the Frazier family for 39 years and acted as an Operations Manager and Radiation Safety Officer.
He loved being the father of five children and Papa of two grandsons. He enjoyed camping and fishing at Lake Somerville with his family and friends. Going fishing with Gary meant never having to bait your own hook or taking a fish off your line.
A favorite past time was riding his motorcycle with Kim and attending the Annual Lone Star Motorcycle Rally in Galveston with Kim, Cheryl, Eric and many of their friends.
He was one of the most caring, loving and giving person and always brought happiness and laughter.
He is survived by three sons, Tyler Moyer of Houston, Scott Golbow and wife Maizie of Katy, Chad Moyer of Austin; twin daughters, Megan Moyer of Austin and Melanie Barnes and husband TJ of Waxahachie.; grandsons, Jacques William Golbow and Cooper Wayne Barnes; Siblings, Kathy Sue and Martin Cornelius of Bryan, Shirley and Wayne Beum of Industry, Barbara Sturm and Mike Keese of Medina , Glen Roy Moyer of Burton and Michael Kyle and Jamie Moyer of Rockport; Mother-in- law, Margaret Tourneur of Katy, sisters and brothers in law, Cheryl and Eric Golbow, Keriann and Tim Tyler and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Bill and Doris Moyer; Brother, Donnie Moyer; Father-in-law, Jacques Tourneur; Sister-in-law, Shonna Tourneur.
Honorary Pallbearers – Martin Cornelius, Donald Ray Coursey, J. D. Frazier, Stewart Frazier, Eric Golbow, Jeff Golbow, Scott Golbow, Richard Matarrazo, Chad Moyer, Tyler Moyer and Tim Tyler.
Visitation will be held at Schmidt Funeral Home located at 1344 W. Grand Parkway South, Katy, Texas, 77494 on Sunday, December 1, 2019, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. The Memorial Service will also be held at Schmidt Funeral Home on Monday, December 2, 2019, at 1:30 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donation can be sent to the Foundation for Prader Willi Research (https://www.fpwr.org/)
To express condolences, please visit www.SchmidtFuneralHome.net
Funeral services held under the direction of:
Schmidt Funeral Home
1344 W. Grand Parkway South ~ Katy, Texas 77494 ~ (281) 391-2424
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.