Mary Kathryn Sitarski was born in Baytown, TX, on October 23, 1950, to Juanita Angermiller and Robert
Norris. She graduated from Spring Woods High School, in 1968, and attended Lee Community College and
the University of Houston,where she studied English Arts.
She married her one and only true love, Henry Lawrence Sitarski, on May 22, 1971,and was a devoted
wife until his passing, in May of 2009. Together they had their only child, and miracle baby, Megan, in July
of 1985. In 1987, they started their own business, Framers Glass and retired in 2004.
Mary was a very talented artist and loved painting. She was also an author and wrote a book about her
life experiences. She loved traveling all over the world and took many trips to her favorite place, Israel.
She was a very passionate and devoted Christian for many years. She also loved watching the Katy Tiger
football games, for over 20 years. Mary was also a big time advocate for Donald Trump and attended
many of his galas and rallies. She was a very active woman, always on the go, who had many dear
friends from all walks of life whether it was from church or bible study groups, to bridge or game parties,
and even people she met on trips. She was loved by so many.
Mary passed away peacefully in the comfort of her own home July 5, 2019, in Katy, TX.
She is survived by her daughter, Megan Guerra; son in law, Samuel Guerra Ill; sister, Linda Stein; brother in
law,Lowell Stein; and numerous family members and friends. She will be missed and remembered by
all.
A Memorial Service to honor Mary, will be celebrated on Monday, July 29, 2019, at 2:00PM, in the Chapel of Katy Funeral Home, 23350 Kingsland Boulevard, Katy, TX 77494. Minister, Rick Stafford, of Living Church of God, will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to The International Fellowship of
Christians and Jews at www.ifcj.org
