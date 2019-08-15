Michael Anthony Oviedo
Michael Anthony Oviedo was born on March 12, 1998 in Katy Texas to Federico Oviedo Junior and Lori Lynn Rojas.
Michael Anthony passed away on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at 2:15 p.m. from a severe asthma attack.
Michael is survived by his mother, Lori Lynn Rojas; step father Julian Rojas Jr.; little brother, Julian Lee Rojas III; sisters, Esparranza Anna Rojas and Alexis Lynn Rojas.
From the time Michael was born until his last day he had a smile on his face. He loved helping others and always wanted to make sure that everybody was happy. Michael was raised in a military family which allowed him to live in Georgia, North Carolina, and Texas. It gave him the opportunity to attend three different high schools where he impacted so many lives.
Michael Anthony was a hard-working man who was very proud of his job at Gorman Uniform. What he enjoyed the most was being around his family and friends. He was an old soul who loved relaxing, laughing, singing, and listening to music. Michael was a very giving and selfless person. It was an honor to be a part of his life and it was a privilege to know him for who he was.
Michael Anthony made an incredible generous decision when he first received his license to be an organ donor. This selfless decision allowed Michael’s legacy to live on through the individuals that he has saved. His tragedy gave the gift of life to complete strangers and for that, we are proud. Breathe easy.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at the Schmidt Funeral Home Grand Parkway Chapel in Katy, where funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 15, 2019. Interment in Pattison Cemetery.
