Mr. AJ “Buddy” Mayo of Fredericksburg passed away on Sunday July 14th in the Houston Methodist West Hospital at the age of 78 years.
Buddy was born October 8, 1940 in Houston, Texas to Lawson Orland and Naomi Christine Kilcrease Mayo.
Buddy married Judith “Judy” Bentley on September 1, 1962 in Quinlan, TX.
Buddy is survived by his wife Judy Mayo of Fredericksburg
Daughters and spouse: Kimberly and Bruce Remlinger of Katy
Karyn Mayo of Fredericksburg
Grandchildren and spouses: Rebekah and Franklin Alvarado of Katy
Rachael and Jordan Branum of Katy
Hailey Nicoson of Fredericksburg
Lauren Nicoson of Fredericksburg
Jacob Lees of Fredericksburg
Bentley Lees of Fredericksburg
Six Great Grandchildren
Special Family member: Gaurev Mehta of Manhattan NY
Brother and spouse: Lawson and Maxine Mayo of Loving, TX
Buddy was preceded in death by his parents.
His body will lie in state in the Chapel of the Schaetter Funeral Home until 8:15 a.m. on Friday July 19th and from 9 to 10 a.m. in the Hill Country Church with Funeral Services at 10:00 a.m.
Graveside services and interment will follow in the Greenwood Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to MD Anderson Cancer Research, or to the charity of one’s choice.
Visitation for Buddy Mayo will be held on Thursday July 18th from 4 to 6 p.m. and on Friday July 19th from 7 to 8:15 a.m. in the Schaetter Funeral Home of Fredericksburg.
Pallbearers: Jacob Lees, Bruce Remlinger, CW Lees, Garrett Baethge, Jonathan Baethge, Gaurev Mehta
Honorary Pallbearers: Jim Crowhurst, Ned Reynolds, Dale Burks, Jordan Branum, and Franklin Alvardo
Arrangements are by the Schaetter Funeral
Expressions of sympathy may be sent at www.schaetter.com
