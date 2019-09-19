Charles Douglas Nicholas, Sr.
Charles Douglas Nicholas Sr. Was born on May 18, 1961 in Dallas, Texas raised in Galveston by Joe and Patricia Garza. He was a wonderful husband, father and grandfather. He loved fishing, motorcycles, the Dallas Cowboys, his wife, kids and the grandchildren!
Charles passed away on Tuesday, September 10, 2019, Katy, TX at the age of 58.
He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Lisa Marie Nicholas; daughter Lauren Brooke Garay and her husband Jon Andrew Garay; son Charles Douglas Nicholas, Jr. and his wife Jaime Wamsley-Nicholas; granddaughters Isabella Marie and Anastasia Rose Garay and grandson Silas Gregory Nicholas. Survived by his siblings Anthony Garza, Jr., Luanne Marez, Karen Nicholas, Elizabeth Hill, Sandra Garza and James Nicholas. Also survived by Elodia Zarco, Daniel Perez, Joey Martinez, Delores Pulido, Sinthia Hernandez, the Martinez Family and many nieces and nephews.
Heaven gained an Angel but we lost a Hero.
A celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, September 21, 2019, from 4 PM to 7 PM at Rosarita Ranch, 1424 Country Road 252, East Bernard, TX 77435.
Funeral services held under the direction of
Schmidt Funeral Home
1344 W. Grand Parkway South ~ Katy, Texas 77494 ~ (281) 391-2424
