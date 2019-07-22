OLA J. (PEEK) MEIER, 92, of Pattison, passed away Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at her home surrounded by her family.
The Peeks settled in Katy, Texas during the very early 1900’s. Ola was born a twin November 4, 1926, in Katy where she grew up and attended school, graduating from Katy High School in 1944. The children all worked hard on the family farm up until they married and moved away.
Ola married Erich “Buddy” Meier on September 14, 1947, in Katy, Texas, and moved to La Grange in the late 1950’s. They operated a dairy farm until the late 1960’s, when they moved back to Katy and then made their home in Pattison.
Ola was employed in the cafeteria at Royal ISD for 17 years, retiring to work in her garden and enjoy being a homemaker. She joined the Pattison United Methodist Church in 1969, where she enjoyed the fellowship of many. She loved quilting with the ladies, and even won 1st place with her quilt at the Waller County Fair. She enjoyed quilting so much she made quilts for all her children and grandchildren. She also loved gardening and canning. Every spring and summer Ola could be found in her kitchen canning and freezing.
Ola is survived by her daughters: Barbara Repka and her husband, Rickey, of Brookshire, and Kathy Meier and her husband, Stan Anderson, of Houston; and son: Donald W. Meier and his wife, Lisa, of Katy. She is also survived by her grandchildren: Karl Meier, Holly Meier, Kim Carpenter, Shelly Camacho, Tyler Bognar and Nancy Repka; 15 great grandchildren; 2 great great grandchildren; twin sister: Oda Madden of Katy; numerous other relatives and many friends. Ola was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Buddy Meier, granddaughter, Donnette, and 9 siblings.
Family received friends from 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Sunday, July 21, 2019, at the Schmidt Funeral Home Chapel in Brookshire. Funeral Service was held at 11:00 AM, Monday, July 22, 2019, at the Pattison United Methodist Church with Reverend Sharon Sabom and Reverend Benjamin Lohmer, Sr. officiating. Graveside Service followed at 1:30 PM at the Katy Magnolia Cemetery. Pallbearers were Jay Carpenter, Danny Camacho, Toby Carpenter, Karl Meier, Dale Young and Tyler Bogner. Honorary Pallbearers were A.J. Peek, Robert Moehle, Howard Moehle, Charles Madden, Tim Madden and Alvin Nulisch.
Funeral arrangements were under the direction of the Schmidt Funeral Home, 819 Waller Ave., PO Box 248, Brookshire, TX 77423 – www.schmidtfunerals.com – (281) 934-2424.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.