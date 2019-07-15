On July 1, 2019 Jeffrey Philip Krueger, loving son, brother and uncle passed away at the age of 37.
Jeff was born in the city he loved best, New Orleans, on November 4, 1981. He graduated from Brother Martin High School where he played soccer and ran cross-country. He received his BA in Business and Creative Writing from Lynchburg College.
Jeff was kind, generous and very creative. He lived a simple life and was a gardener, chef, researcher, reader, gamer, music lover and thinker. His smile was something to behold, especially when he was spending time with his beloved nephews. He inspired their imaginations and patiently participated in their building projects. Jeff was a lifetime student who was eager to learn about everything.
Jeff is survived by his parents John and Pam Krueger; his brothers and sister-in-law, Joseph Krueger, James and Erin Krueger and Jonathan Krueger. He is also survived by his nephews Mason Krueger and Wesley Krueger; by his uncles, Phil Krueger, Ken Luney and Bill (Bonnie) McLeod; and by many cousins and friends.
A Memorial Service will be held on Sunday, July 28, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Simonton Community Church in Simonton, Texas. Jeff loved children so in lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to a charity of your choice that benefits children.
