Jason Michael Cox
September 05,1981 - July 25, 2019
Your Wings Were Ready But Our Hearts Were Not.
We will miss you forever, but we will make sure that your memory lives on. There is no way to know how many lives you saved as a Houston firefighter but what we do know is that you were a hero to many and now a guardian angel to us. Until we meet again, fly high.
Jason Cox passed away at the young age of 37, at his cherished family ranch in Woodlake, Texas. He was born in Humble Texas on September 5, 1981. He is survived by his mother, Cindy Cox Woods of Spring TX and his father, Michael Cox of Seabrook Tx. He is also survived by his brother Chastain J. Cox and wife Mindy and their children, Skyler, Korben and Kooper, along with many aunts and uncles and cousins. He was friend to many and had a heart of gold. He was preceded in death by his loving PawPaw and MeMe, Lynn and Amy Woods.
Through all the trials and tribulations of life, Jason managed to keep an upbeat and positive attitude. He had an unwavering love for his family and friends. An avid outdoorsman, Jason enjoyed hunting and fishing and managing the family ranch.
Jason was a former Houston Firefighter and graduated not only from the Wharton Fire Academy but the HFD Fire Academy as well. He spent a majority of his career at Station 46, the busiest HFD station in Houston. He loved the challenges and comradery of being a Houston Firefighter.
Jason graduated from Katy High School in 2000. As a young man he participated in the Boy Scouts, as a member of the Sam Houston Chapter. He was an avid hiker and merit badge recipient and attended the prestigious Philmont Boy Scout Ranch.
A memorial Service will be held at 5819 Tenth St Katy, TX 77493 at Parkway Fellowship Church on Saturday August 17th at 2:00 pm. Followed by a very casual memorial reception at the home of Lisa Thom and Sharon Cole. Their address is 35559 Pontiac Street, Brookshire, TX 77423.
In lieu of flowers, in Jason’s honor, please donate to: The Firefighters Helping Firefighters, The Captain Renaud Foundation or The Boy Scouts of America Sam Houston Area Council.
However. If sending flowers, church is accepting flower deliveries Thurs. Aug, 15 between 8-5 PM.
