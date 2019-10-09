Allyson Bell Stephens, age 53, of Fulshear, TX, passed into the loving arms of Jesus on September 28, 2019, after a courageous 25-year battle with stage 4 cancer.
Allyson grew up in Dyer, Tennessee where she graduated from Gibson County High School. She went on to receive her bachelor's degree from the University of Tennessee, Martin and her Bachelor of Science in nursing from UT Memphis. After graduation, Allyson became an oncology nurse because it was her passion to work with patients who needed her compassionate care most. Throughout her life, Allyson's most significant source of joy, however, came from being John's wife, mother to Tyler and Ben, and grandmother to Payton and Paisley.
Allyson's life was a powerful testimony of God's faithfulness as she loved and trusted Him with her whole heart. She lived to serve God and others, and she did this in every area of her life. Her greatest joy was loving and raising her family. Her church home was Kingsland Baptist Church where she served many years in children's, student and adult ministries. Allyson loved discipling and teaching others of all ages to grow in their walk with God. Even more, she demonstrated her teachings in the way she lived her life each day.
Always smiling, positive and accepting, Allyson was dearly loved by all who knew her; old friends, new friends, and acquaintances. Allyson had the ability to make every person feel important, understood, and appreciated. After a chat with Allyson, there was a sense of peace and understanding. She brought clarity and a faithful perspective to any situation. Allyson's life was truly a gift to all who knew her.
Animals also held a special place in Allyson's heart, and she treated all her creatures with great love and respect. She especially loved dogs and cats and the longhorns at the ranch. Tending to the longhorns and relaxing at the ranch on weekends with the entire family was time cherished by Allyson. Her favorite vacation was driving the coast of California and marveling at the majesty of God and His glorious creation.
Allyson is survived by her beloved husband of 30 years, John Stephens, their sons Ben Stephens and Tyler Stephens and his wife Hannah; her granddaughters, Payton and Paisley; her mother, Margaret Bell McCaslin and her husband, Pete; her brother Russell Bell and his wife Pam; her niece Michelle Joyce and her husband, Dillon; her great niece, Grace; her great nephew, Walton; and her mother-in-law Joy Stephens.
Allyson was preceded in death by her father Bobby Bell and father-in-law, Paul Stephens.
A private burial will be held at the Magnolia Cemetery in Katy on Wednesday, October 2 at 10 a.m. followed by a Celebration of Life service at Kingsland Baptist Church at 1 pm. There will be a time of visitation with the family after the service in the Fellowship Hall.
In lieu of flowers please donate to WorldVision.org in memory of Allyson Bell Stephens.
