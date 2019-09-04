George Henry Kane, Sr.
George Henry Kane, Sr., our loving, joyful, compassionate, admirable, faithful, respectful, strong, always optimistic, and intelligent father, brother, son, uncle, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend, was born on February 12, 1932, in Springfield, Illinois, to John Russell and Lorine Kliesner Kane. On June 25, 1955, he married Mary Ann Vandre in Springfield, Illinois. George served his country in the U.S. Navy during the Korean conflict. He loved reading the newspaper and spending time with his family. He was also a devoted Astros fan. He lived in Katy, Texas, from 1985 until 2018, and had lived in San Antonio for the last year.
George Henry Kane, Sr., passed away on Friday, August 30, 2019, in San Antonio at the age of 87.
He is survived by his daughters, Lori A. Darst and Karen M. Kane; sons, George H. Kane, Jr. and Robert M. Kane; daughters-in-law, Deborah A. Kane and Kim M. Kane; grandchildren, Jennie M. Syamken and her husband Dustin Syamken; George H. Kane, III, and his wife Kristen M. Kane; Sarah A. Kane; Kelci M. Wilder and husband Richard A. Wilder; Rachel A. Ponsford and her husband Mitchell W. Ponsford; Samuel M. Kane; Katie Dozier and her husband Robbie Dozier; and William D. Kane; great-grandchildren, Cooper D. Syamken, Henry M. Kane, Caleb J. Ponsford, Cora E. Syamken, and Everly J. Wilder; sister, Florence Hertenstein; sister-in-law, Jane Kane, and numerous loving nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Mary Ann Vandre Kane; and his siblings, Maxine Comer, Jack Kane, Kathleen Martin, and Jim Kane.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 8, 2019, followed by a Rosary at 7:00 p.m., at Schmidt Funeral Home Grand Parkway Chapel in Katy, Texas. Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, September 9, 2019, at St. Bartholomew Catholic Church in Katy, Texas.
Those wishing to make memorial gifts may do so to the Alzheimer’s Association.
Funeral services held under the direction of
Schmidt Funeral Home
1344 W. Grand Parkway South ~ Katy, Texas 77494 ~ (281) 391-2424
