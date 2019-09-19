Mamye Jo Thomas was born on August 27, 1934 in Blanco, Texas to Dewayne and Janie Byars Waggoner. On November 26, 1954, she married Wesley Otho Thomas in Barker, Texas. They lived in Katy for 32 years before moving to Pattison in 1992. She was a member of the Katy Fellowship in Katy Texas. JOJO worked as a communications officer at the Katy Police Department for 25 years.
Mamye Jo Thomas passed away on Monday, September 16, 2019, in Katy, at the age of 85.
She is survived by her children, George Thomas of Pattison and Barrett Thomas and his wife Patty of Richmond; grandchildren, George Thomas, Jr., Barbara Thomas, Wesley Taylor, Whitney Austin, Jessica Thomas Butler, Laura Thomas Cook, and Wesley Barrett Thomas II; along with 14 great grandchildren; sister, Retta Martin of Blanco; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Wesley Otho Thomas on December 6, 2004; her daughter, Tammy Payne on December 11, 2011; her brother, Charles Waggoner; and a sister, Donna Waggoner.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am. on Monday, September 30, 2019 at the Katy Community Fellowship in Katy, with Rev. Tim Barker officiating.
Funeral services held under the direction of
Schmidt Funeral Home
1508 East Avenue ~ Katy, Texas 77493 ~ (281) 391-2424
