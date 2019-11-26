Christopher Alan Noe

Chris passed away unexpectedly on November 5,2019 at his mother's home in Willis,Texas. He was 45 years old.
Chris is survived by his Mother Ann Wright, his Aunt Helen Toth, his sister Denise Simmons, her husband Richard Simmons and their granddaughter Abigail, His Son Jared Noe and his granddaughters Emily Anne and Lyla Rose. He is predeceased by his Grandmother Clara Morelli, his Father Roger Noe, and his niece Amanda Simmons. He will be deeply missed by his friends, family, and all who knew him.
A funeral service was held Nov. 16 at 2:30 p.m. at St.Paul's Episcopal Church. In lieu of flowers please make donations to St.Pauls Episcopal Church, to support their outreach programs.
