Lynda Carson Bratcher passed peacefully in her sleep September 21, 2019 in her home in Katy, Texas. She was born to the late Charles Edward Carson and Jean Cobb Carson on August 26, 1948 in Dyersburg, Tennessee. She graduated from Dyersburg High School in 1966 where she was a member of the Majorette Corps and a feature twirler.
Lynda married Glenn Miller Bratcher on July 18, 1970 in Newbern, Tennessee. She attended the University of Arkansas and worked for the University while Glenn was getting his MBA. After finishing grad school, they moved to Union City, Tennessee with their son Jeff. Their youngest son, Kevin was born there in December 1972. She attended St. James Episcopal Church and was active in the women's group. She moved with her family to Houston, Texas in 1973 then on to Katy, Texas in 1982. Lynda was very active in St. Paul's Episcopal Church where she played an integral role in making St. Paul's a Parish. She moved with her family to Little Rock, Arkansas in 1988. In 1991, she and Glenn moved back to Katy, Texas. Lynda worked for the University of Texas Health Science Center for several years and eventually Det Norske Veritas (DNV) where she worked for more than 25 years before retiring.
Lynda was a beautiful daughter, wife, mother grandmother and friend. The words to describe exactly how amazing she was do not exist. She loved fiercely and completely. She was funny, wonderful, compassionate and 100% Lynda. She loved her husband, mother, boys, daughters and grandchildren with every part of her being. We were all lucky to have her in our lives.
Lynda is survived by her husband of more than 49 years, Glenn. She is also survived by her mother Jean Carson (Jeano); her son Jeff Bratcher and his wife Brandie of Katy, Texas, their children Cody (Baylee), Austin (Simone) and Tiger; her son, Kevin Bratcher and his wife Amy of Little Rock, Arkansas and their children Carson and Lillie Grace.
Service will be held at 2:00 on Friday, October 4, 2019 at Second Baptist Church – West Campus (I-10 and Fry Rd), 19449 Katy Freeway, Houston, Texas, 77094. In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to The Elephant Sanctuary, 804 Darbytown Rd, Hohenwald, TN 38462 - Attn: Lynda C. Bratcher Memorial or the charity of your choice.
