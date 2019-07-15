Donald Leslie Taylor passed away July 9, 2019 at his home in Katy, Texas. Donald was born August 27, 1949 in Houston, Texas.
Visitation will be held July 16th at 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. A celebration of life will be on July 17th at 10:00 A.M. Mr. Fred Wetz, a personal friend, from Porter, Texas will be Officiating. Both will be held at Katy Funeral Home 23350 Kingsland Blvd. Katy, Texas 77494
Interment will be at Houston National Cemetery at 2:15 P.M. Richard Holmes, a personal friend, will be playing taps.
Serving as Pallbearers: Todd Floyd, Jennifer Drifka, Christina Drifka, Anthony Pena, Clinton Krehmeier and Ryan Kelley.
Survived by:
Bonnie Olson, Lifelong Partner, Katy, Texas
Children: Gary Olson and wife Dalcir of Gaithersburg, MD., Debbie Drifka of Katy, TX, Dawn Dahlman and husband Jeff of Fulshear, TX, Cheryl Williams and husband Todd of Springfield, IL, Kathy Smith and husband Dott of Fulshear, TX.
Grandchildren: Jennifer Drifka, Christina Drifka of Katy, TX, Kyle Williams, Matthew Williams of Springfield, IL, Olivia Dahlman, Claudia Dahlman of Fulshear, TX, Edward Smith of Fulshear, TX, Sarah Elizabeth Adamo of Nacogdoches, TX.
Great Grandchildren: Axel Kelley, Ace Kelley of Katy, TX.
Sisters: Betty Battenfield and husband Larry of Batson, TX, Susan Elaine Little and Husband Jack of Dubina, TX.
Nephew: Todd Floyd of Batson, TX, Bryan Black of Houston, TX.
Great Nephew: Seth Michael Floyd of Houston, TX.
Don attended Smiley High School in Houston, Texas. In 1968 he received the All Star Award for best alto saxophone player in The State of Texas. Don also received a full music scholarship to San Jacinto College, where he briefly attended before reporting to active duty for the Navy on 11-21-1968. He was honorably discharged on 11-22-1972 and was in the Navy Reserves 1972 -1974.
During Don’s life, he was a Sales Manager for Sears and a HCAD Designer for a HVAC company. Later in life he owned Total Blade Services.
Don then continued his education at Lone Star College where he completed his Associate Degree of Applied Science. He graduated with honors in 2007 and was inducted into the Phi Theta Kappa International Honor Society.
Don loved to go fishing. He made sure his grandchildren had fishing gear and tackle so they could carry out his passion. He thought that was important. He was a lover of music and movies and constantly shared the classics with his friends and family members. Don was a very loving and giving person.
Most important Don was a family man. He loved his family dearly, Bonnie, Children, Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren. Don had a love for animals, especially his little Snooker and Abby and most recently his new puppy Molley Ann.
Don was loved by all and will be greatly missed.
