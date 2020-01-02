Cynthia Ann Wilder died unexpectedly on December 23, 2019. Cynthia was born October 5, 1939 in San Antonio, Texas. She graduated from McArthur High School in San Antonio and attended Texas Woman’s University. Cynthia married Richard Wilder on June 5, 1959, and they were married for 60 years, most of those years spent in Katy, Texas where she worked in the Katy school district as an administrative assistant.
Cynthia was the most selfless person one could imagine. She was dedicated to her family. She was a living example of John 15:13, “Greater love has on one than this, that he lay down his life for his friends.” Cynthia spent most of her life as a caregiver to others including her parents, her sister-in-law and her daughter Lisa, who was stricken with extreme acute Multiple Sclerosis at age 27. She cared for Lisa for 31 years until the disease recently took Lisa’s life.
Cynthia also held a great passion for animals. When she and Richard retired, they moved to the Texas Hill Country, near Tarpley, TX. The Hill Country was very special to her. She had several miniature horses, and she loved her time working with and caring for them. She bonded with these horses, and they held mutual affection for her. The very sight of her brought an unbelievable reaction from her precious horses. After they moved back to Katy, she had Teddy and Freddy, her loyal lap dogs, and they gave her great joy. What gave her the most joy was attending her grandchildren’s sporting and FFA events. Carson, Collin and Camryn are her “jewels” and she was so proud of them. She loved to brag about them.
Cynthia is a devoted believer in our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. She was a member of Katy First United Methodist Church, and attended the Good Samaritans, or Good SAM’S, Sunday School class. They were a tremendous support to her family and were by their side when Cynthia collapsed and was transported to Memorial Hermann Hospital. Her family has found sustainable comfort in the fact that she is experiencing the hope that is found in following Jesus and has reunited with her daughter and other loved ones who have gone on before her.
She is survived by her husband Richard, her son Craig Wilder and his wife Catherine, grandson Carson Wilder and his wife Danielle, grandson Collin Wilder and granddaughter Camryn Wilder. She is preceded in death by her daughter Lisa Wilder.
A celebration of Cynthia’s life will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Katy First United Methodist Church with Dr. Richard L. White officiating.
