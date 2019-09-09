Marion P. “Budge” Lindsey, Jr.
Marion P. “Budge” Lindsey, Jr. was born on November 29, 1940 in Houston, Texas to Marion P. Lindsey and Erma Janice King Lindsey. He grew up in Houston and graduated from Lamar High School, in January, 1959. He earned his Bachelor’s Degree at the University of Texas in 1963.
On February 14, 1963, he married Grace Helen Weinman in the First United Methodist Church, in Katy. To this union, two children were born, Allen and Susan. He lived his entire life in the Houston and Katy areas, moving permanently to Katy in 1980. He was a member of the Sigma Phi Epsilon and a member of Katy First United Methodist Church.
When he was a small child, his parents owned a bay house up on a bluff in El Jardin Beach in Seabrook, Texas, where they would spend leisure time fishing and soaking up the sun. These trips to El Jardin started his lifelong love for heading to the coast and spending time outdoors. Budge loved to fish and made many trips to the coast, and he especially loved fishing trips to the Rockport area and fishing from the Flagship Hotel pier in Galveston. He also had a passion for hunting, especially deer hunting and going dove hunting. Budge was a nature lover and a lover of all animals; including a skunk that once made its home in his barn and became kind of a pet. He had a green thumb and could grow anything. He was quite knowledgeable about trees. He planted and tended to many fruit trees at his home, which continue to bear the fruits of his labor.
Budge was a quiet and private person; but if he had an opinion, he would make certain you knew it and once he made up his mind, you could not change it. Budge was steadfast and at times a bit stubborn. He was very compassionate and caring. Budge was a great husband, father, and grandfather, and a very good friend to many.
Marion P. “Budge” Lindsey, Jr. passed away on Monday, September 2, 2019 at his home in Katy, TX.
He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Grace Lindsey of Katy; his children, Allen & Stacy Lindsey of Pearland and Susan & Grady Walls of Parker, Texas; grandchildren, Taylor Lindsey, Justin Ortolon, Courtney Walls, Chris Walls, and Kevin Walls; sister, Rosamay Davis of Houston; and his sister-in-law, Pauline Jones of Katy.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Marion P. Lindsey and Erma Janice King Lindsey; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Fred Weinmann and Grace Weinmann Judd; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Halden and Cleo Longenbaugh; brothers-in-law, Greg Davis, Delton Knipe, and Claude L. Jones; and by his sister-in-law, Winnie Knipe.
The family received friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 5, 2019 at the Schmidt Funeral Home Grand Parkway Chapel, in Katy. Funeral services were held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, September 6, 2019 at the Katy First United Methodist Church, with Dr. Richard L. White officiating. Interment in Memorial Oaks Cemetery.
Pallbearers were Justin Ortolon, Chris Walls, Kevin Walls, Bob Bacon, Freddy Jones, Dennis Jones, Greg Davis, Lindsey Davis, and Jimmy Grein.
Honorary pallbearers were Orval Rhoads, Mike Schroeder, and Bill Callegari.
Those wishing to make memorial gifts may do so to the Leukemia Research Foundation, 191 Waukegan Road, Suite 105, Northfield, Illinois 60093, www.allbloodcancers.org or to Katy First United Methodist Church, 5601 Fifth Street, Katy, Texas 77493, www.katyfirst.org. To express condolences, please visit www.SchmidtFuneralHome.net
