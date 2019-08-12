Bernice Hoffpauir Golbow
Bernice Hoffpauir Golbow was born on October 22, 1937 in Houston, Texas to A.C. and Thelma Franz Hoffpauir. She loved taking care of others and enjoyed teaching. After 40 years teaching in Katy ISD, she retired in 1996 and continued working at Golbow’s Garage and Wrecker Service alongside her husband and sons. She and her husband, Tommy, taught Sunday School at Katy’s First Baptist Church. Above all else, Bernice loved her family.
Bernice Hoffpauir Golbow passed away on Friday, August 9, 2019, in Katy, at the age of 81.
She is survived by her husband, Tommy Golbow; sons, Eric Golbow and his wife Cheryl, and Jeff Golbow and his wife Jo Ann; grandchildren, Kristin Withers and her husband Bert, Scott Golbow and his wife Maizie, Erin Rogers and her husband Tony, Sydney Golbow, Amanda Voigt and her husband Mitch, and Lance Zuckerman and his wife Sarah; great grandchildren, Mackenzie, TJ, Eli, Presley, Emyrson, Jacques, and Baby Bert; brothers, Stanley Hoffpauir and his wife Donna, and Charles Ince and his wife Linda; brother-in-law, Ennis Schneider; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at the Schmidt Funeral Home Grand Parkway Chapel, in Katy. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at Katy’s First Baptist Church, in Katy, with Rev. Ronnie Webb officiating. Interment in Katy Magnolia Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Scott Golbow, Ben Hoffpauir, Mitch Voigt, Stan Crane, Scott Schap, and Alex Mandy. Honorary pallbearers will be Ennis Schneider, Keith Barbier, and Stanley Hoffpauir.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Golbow Elementary P.T.A., 3535 Lakes of Bridgewater Drive, Katy, Texas 77449.
Condolences may be expressed at www.SchmidtFuneralHome.net.
Funeral services held under the direction of
Schmidt Funeral Home
1344 W. Grand Parkway South ~ Katy, Texas 77494 ~ (281) 391-2424
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.