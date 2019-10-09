Janet Vick Lewis was born on August 21, 1937 in Plainfield, New Jersey to Fredrick and Dorothy Ashworth Hildebrant, and moved to Katy along with her husband and children in 1975. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. Janet was a member of Katy’s First Baptist Church since 1991.
Janet Vick Lewis passed away on Friday, October 4, 2019, in Katy, at the age of 82.
She is survived by her son, James Vick; daughter, Cynthia Moreno; their families; as well as many other relatives including her stepsons Richard Lewis and Chris Lewis along with their families. She was preceded in death by her husbands, James Vick, III and Kenneth Lewis.
Janet also leaves behind a loving and caring group from the First Baptist Church of Katy who always took great care of her. Ken and Janet were active choir members at First Baptist for many years, and the love and friendship she received from her fellow choir members meant so much to her over the years.
Janet was known as a loving and caring soul. Everyone has their own unique story of how Janet made them feel special and loved. For some it was the brownies she made them, while for others it was the daily phone call they would receive from her. Many of the children who went to West Memorial Junior High would tell a story of how the white hair cashier called “grandma” would lend them lunch money when they had forgotten theirs. Janet was loved by all and loved everyone. Janet was also a lover of all animals. She cared for her kitties daily, and the occasional cat who happened to be on her doorstep along with the local opossum and racoon.
A graveside service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at Memorial Oaks Cemetery, in Houston, with Rev. Jon Hicks officiating.
Those wishing to make memorial gifts may do so to CAP (Citizens for Animal Protection), 17555 Katy Freeway, Houston, Texas 77094.
Condolences may be expressed at www.SchmidtFuneralHome.net.
