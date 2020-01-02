Mary Ann Nilsson was called home by Jesus on December 24th Christmas Eve, after a brief illness at the age of 84 years old. All of her life she shared the importance and the reason of this time of year when we celebrate the birth of our Lord. She was born in Fort Supply, Oklahoma on May 8th 1935. Mary Ann was raised by her parents Luther Warner Bass and Loleet Burns Bass residing in Luling Texas. She attended St. Mary’s University in San Antonio, Texas after graduating from High School where she obtained her degree as a registered nurse (RN). Her passion was working in an Emergency Room. Mary Ann married William Donald Nilsson on January 19th 1957 and celebrated 61 years together. They were blessed with two sons Will and Les.
Mary Ann possessed an artistic eye that gave her the ability to create beautiful jewelry, flower arrangements and crafts. While living in Japan she developed her artist skills with painting wonderful landscapes, still lifes and portraits. Her talents were immeasurable. She always enjoyed singing from a very young age performed throughout Central Texas in a variety of venues including Church where her heart and spirit were defined completely. Hymns and Gospel songs were not only inspirational to Mary Ann, but to all that heard her singing them. Her musical talents also included the piano. Mary Ann and her husband delighted in teaching Children’s Sunday School and introduced them to unique crafts. She invariably shared her faith and love for Jesus Christ her Savior and Lord planting the seeds of hope through Jesus Christ to everyone she met even up to her last days here on this earth. She loved and supported her family sacrificing her own desires and needs for all seeking her help or guidance. Friendship and fellowship were synonymous to all that met Mary Ann.
Mary Ann is survived by her son, Leslie W. Nilsson, daughter-in-law Paula, grand-daughter Christina Gillis, her husband Manuel Deaquino and great-grandson, Evan Gillis; her son William D. Nilsson, Jr. and daughter-in-law Marta.
The interment will be held on Monday, January 13th at 1:30 p.m. at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery, 1520 Harry Wurzbach Road, San Antonio, Texas, 78209 (tel: 210-820-3891). Memorial Service begins promptly at 1:35pm at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery Shelter 3, conducted by Dr. Bruce Smilie. Flowers may be delivered to the cemetery on the morning of January 13th to Shelter 3. Only flowers in plastic containers, no glass or metal and no wreaths are permitted by the cemetery. John 3:3 Jesus answered and said unto him, Verily, verily, I say unto thee, Except a man be born again, he cannot see the kingdom of God.
