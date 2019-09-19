Ronal Keith Holsey, Sr, 76, of Katy passed away September 14, 2019. He was born August 9, 1943, in Port Lavaca to William Albert Holsey Jr. and Nessie Lee Harwell Holsey. Ron graduated from Calhoun High School in 1961, attended Texas A&M and served in the United States Army. He worked for DuPont and retired after 37 years. The values of family, hard work, honesty and integrity were the cornerstones of his life.
He is survived by his beloved and cherished wife of 55 years, Chu Cha Holsey; son, Ronal K. Holsey Jr. and daughter in law Gayle of Katy; daughter and son in law, Sandra & John Thomas of Katy; sisters, Mary Lois McMahan of Port Lavaca and Jean Grantland of Port Lavaca. Ron was the proud grandfather of Ronal K. Holsey III, Austin Christopher Thomas, Siax Tyler Holsey, Sarah Elizabeth Thomas, Victoria Brooke Holsey and one great-grandson, Ronal K. Holsey IV.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Barbara Nell Holsey Sturm and Joyce Opalene Holsey Hill; and brothers, Jimmie Albert Holsey, Jerry Lynn Holsey, and Stephen Dennis Holsey.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 from 9-10 a.m. at Richardson-Colonial Funeral Home at 123 Newlin Street in Port Lavaca with funeral services to being at 10 a.m. Burial with military honors under the auspices of the Calhoun County Veterans Joint Honor Guard will follow in Greenlawn Gardens.
Pallbearers are Ronal K. Holsey III, Tyler Holsey, Austin Thomas, Bryan Holsey, Peter Holsey, Darrell McMahan, and Scott Grantland. Honorary pallbearer is Ronal K. Holsey IV.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.richardsoncolonial.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.