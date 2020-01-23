Audrey Jean Rose Thomas was born on August 5, 1938 in Houston, Texas to James Lynch Rose and Audrey Inez Montgomery Rose. Audrey graduated from Katy High School in 1955, where she was a member of the dance team and spent many hours practicing and competing in barrel racing.
Audrey attended Southwest Texas State University for two years after high school. After college she returned to Katy and married Ernest Thomas in 1959. She began working for Coca-Cola as a keypunch operator. After leaving Coca-Cola she began a family and became a stay-at-home mom. During this time, she also kept the books for Ernest’s various businesses. Audrey also participated in various organizations to assist in her children’s education.
Once her family was grown, she partnered with her cousin and began purchasing and renovating houses which they then sold for profit. In 2009, Audrey and one of her sons opened a little drinkery/burger spot in Katy called ‘Mr. Jim’s Hole in the Ground.’ Audrey also owned several properties on Lake Livingston that were available through Airbnb.
Audrey lived her entire life in the Katy and Houston areas. She was very creative, enjoyed travelling, time with her family, and was an avid snow skier.
Audrey is survived by her four sons, Jim Thomas and his wife Carol of Houston, Nik Thomas and his wife Kristine of Zionsville, Indiana, Tony Thomas and his wife Amanda of Katy, and Duke Thomas and his fiancée Ninfa Gutierrez of Katy; eight grandchildren, Natasha Thomas, Shelby Thomas, Kaila Thomas, Hunter Thomas, Nicholas Thomas, Megan Thomas, Troy Maximus Thomas and Elija Thomas; great granddaughter, Brinley Rose Shannon; her brother, J.L. Rose and his wife Bessie of Pattison; father of her children, Ernest “Tommy” Thomas of Katy; and numerous other loving family members and many friends.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Friday, January 24, 2020 at the Schmidt Funeral Home East Avenue Chapel in Katy, where funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 25, 2020, with Rev. C. MacAlister “MAC” Vaughn officiating. Interment in Katy Magnolia Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be her grandsons, Hunter Thomas, Nicholas Thomas, Troy Maximus Thomas, and Eli Thomas. Honorary pallbearers will be her granddaughters, Kaila Thomas and Megan Thomas.
There will be a party celebrating Audrey’s life immediately following the funeral. The location to be announced.
Those wishing to make memorial gifts may do so to the American Lung Association, 1200 Hosford Street, Suite 101, Hudson, WI 54016-9316, www.Lung.org.
To express condolences, please visit www.SchmidtFuneralHome.net
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.