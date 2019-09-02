Lawrence S. Reyna
Lawrence S. Reyna was born on December 23, 1938, in Houston, TX to Gregory and Mary Reyna. He grew up in Houston and the surrounding areas. In 1956, at the age of 16, Lawrence eagerly joined the Marine Corps where he served his country honorably. In 1962, Lawrence expanded his military career by enlisting in the Air Force where he served two tours of active duty in Vietnam.
After returning from the war, Lawrence began working for Western Electric/AT&T until his retirement in 1996. Over his 28 years, he worked in Houston/Katy area before being transferred to the Kansas City area.
After his retirement, Lawrence returned to Katy with his wife Yvonne, where he enjoyed his time with family and friends. Lawrence loved traveling, working in his yard, washing his cars, being with his family, cheering for his grandchildren in sports activities, and serving in the color guard for the Katy V.F.W. Post 9182. He was extremely proud of his military service and lived by his motto Semper Fi “always faithful.” As a true patriot to the very end, he never missed the opportunity to thank those who serve this country and communities for their service.
Lawrence passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Sunday, August 25, 2019, after a courageous battle with cancer and ischemic heart disease.
Lawrence is survived by Yvonne, his wife of 55 years; his four daughters, Stephanie Reyna of Basking Ridge, NJ, Vincette Reyna of Cedar Park, TX, Melissa Lang and her husband Scott Lang of Katy, TX, and Tracey Reyna of Cedar Park, TX; and his four grandchildren, Morgan, Zachary, Peyton, and Landon. He is also survived by his brother, Steve Reyna and countless other family members. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Joe and Donald; and a sister, Ruby Markussen.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at the Schmidt Funeral Home Grand Parkway Chapel, in Katy, where a rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m. Tuesday. Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at the St. Bartholomew Catholic Church, in Katy, with Rev. Ricardo Arriola, Celebrant. Interment with full military honors will be held at Houston National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the Reyna family requests donations in Lawrence’s honor to the Katy V.F.W. Post 9182, P.O. Box 37, Katy, TX 77492, or to the Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society, Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society, Attn: Development, 875 N. Randolph Street, Suite 225, Arlington, Virginia 22203, www.nmcrs.org or the Fisher House Foundation, 12300 Twinbrook Parkway Suite 410, Rockville, Maryland 20852, www.fisherhouse.org.
