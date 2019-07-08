Fred Everett “Freddy” Calhoun, Jr.
Fred Everett “Freddy” Calhoun, Jr. was born on June 10, 1967 in Orange, Texas to Fred Everett Calhoun Sr. and Patricia Lynn Stewart. He grew up in the Orange Triangle and then in Katy. He graduated from Katy High School in 1985, where he played football for the Katy Tigers. He attended Texas A&M University and was a lifelong devoted Aggie. He was very passionate and loved his family and friends with all his heart. He loved golf and his Memorial Park golf course family. Music was in his soul and loved all kinds, especially county and swamp pop music. He enjoyed spending time with his friends and had a passion for fishing, hunting and skiing. He was very proud to be in the Sons of the American Revolution.
Freddy passed away in a tragic car accident on Friday, June 28, 2019 in Rockport, Texas.
He is survived by his parents, Pat Gentry and her husband Jim, and Fred Calhoun and his wife Suzanne; adored sisters, Kristin Lynn Dyess and Kori Suzanne Newsome and her husband Steven; stepbrothers, Mike Babcock and his wife Becky and Jimmy Calhoun and his wife Brandi; his beloved nieces and nephews, Arianna Briones, Arron Briones and his wife Delanie, Bryar Calhoun, Brandon Dyess, Alaina Dyess and her son Jasper, Harper Calhoun, Karleigh, Raegan, Blake, and Logan Newsome. His step siblings, Paige Atha, Gena Hutto, Alex, Jake, and Jordan Gentry. As well as many other loving aunts, uncles and cousins, including his special aunt Peggy Carroll Cahill. He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Faye Stewart, Archie and Helen Calhoun and his grandfather Mario Vasquez.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, July 7, 2019 at the Schmidt Funeral Home Grand Parkway Chapel, in Katy, where funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, July 8, 2019 with Jack McClelland, officiating. Interment followed at Memorial Oaks Cemetery.
Condolences may be expressed at www.SchmidtFuneralHome.net.
