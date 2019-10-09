Bernice E. Cameron was born on December 27, 1920 in Shipman, Virginia to Harvey J. and Mary Ann Robertson Elliott. She has lived in the Katy area for 35 years. Bernice enjoyed playing bridge, gardening, cooking, and travelling with her family.
Bernice E. Cameron passed away on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at her home in Katy at the age of 98.
She is survived by her daughter, Linda Nosser and her husband Leo of Katy; grandchildren, James Hurr, Elaine Nosser, Lauren Nosser, and Amy Nosser and her husband Dathan Vincent; and great grandchildren, Charleigh Hurr, Dylan Vincent, and Drew Vincent. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Douglas Cameron on December 1, 1992.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Friday, October 11, 2019, at the Schmidt Funeral Home East Avenue Chapel, where funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 12, 2019, with Rev. Frankie Rodriguez officiating. Interment in Katy Magnolia Cemetery.
Those wishing to make memorial gifts may do so to the Parkinson’s Foundation.
Condolences may be expressed at www.SchmidtFuneralHome.net.
