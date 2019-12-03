Cynthia Jean Menefee went to heaven on October 5, 2019. She was born in Katy, Texas on July 30, 1951to Tom and Nancy Cardiff. Cynthia was married to Tom Menefee for nearly 30 years. She was the oldest of five children.
She is survived by her husband Tom; her brother Jim Cardiff and his wife Cynthia Marie, their son Jake and daughter Lili; her mother Nancy Cardiff and sister Deborah Dantin and family, and Leslee Sisk and family; her step daughter Melissa Foulds, her husband Chris along with their son Kyle and daughter Rachel. She is preceded in death by her brother Chuck Cardiff and her father Tom Cardiff.
Cynthia worked on the family’s farm harvesting rice in the summers and graduated from Katy High School. She later earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from Baylor University in 1973 and was very successful in her career with Exxon Mobil and Texaco/Chevron.
Cynthia loved life. She especially enjoyed antiquing, home decorating, travel and good friends. She was an avid fan of Texas music and Texas history.
Cynthia shared a close and person relationship with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. She was a loving and kind daughter, sister and aunt. She was a giving person and always willing to care for her loved ones. She was loved by all who knew her.
Tom would like to recognize Shandra Williams who began as a care giver and in four years became a companion and close friend.
No services are planned; however, a celebration of life will take place at a later date.
Please no flowers or gifts…but remember her and smile.
