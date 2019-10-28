Richard Eugene “Rick” Poirier, Jr. was born on August 13, 1954 in Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada to Richard Eugene Poirier, Sr. and Christine Marie Hyman Poirier. As the eldest child of a U.S. Air Force Fire Chief, Rick grew up living in many parts of the world, including living in Japan, and eventually settling in the San Antonio area.
He began a lifelong career in fire service in 1973 when he became a firefighter at the City of Olmos Park Fire Department in San Antonio. In 1977, he moved to Houston and joined the Spring Branch Fire Department, which would become the Village Fire Department. For the next 34 years, Rick would serve and protect the citizens of the Memorial Villages. He was dedicated in his service and during his career at the Village Fire Department, he rose through the ranks of Junior Captain, Senior Captain, Assistant Chief, and also served a period as Interim Chief. His passion and commitment to fire service and the Village Fire Department led him seek out and gain the necessary education and certifications to become a Paramedic, an Arson Investigator, a Certified Peace Officer and a Fire Marshal, all positions he held at the Village Fire Department.
In 2011, Rick retired from the Village Fire Department. He then became the Assistant Chief at Willowfork Fire Department, a position he would hold until his second retirement in 2017. Rick had served his entire 44-year accomplished career in fire service and emergency medical service. It was through his vast knowledge of the fire service and emergency medical service, Rick would mentor many young men and women following this career path.
Rick was a member of the Texas Fire Chiefs Association, International Association of Fire Chiefs, the International Code Council and the National Fire Protection Association. He was also a member of the Fire Marshals’ Association of North America, Texas Fire Marshals’ Association, International Association of Arson Investigators, Texas Chapter International Association of Arson Investigators, and Greater Houston Fire Marshals Council. Early in this career at the Village Fire Department, Rick moved to the Katy area, where he would coach baseball for his son’s team in the Katy American Little League.
On July 7, 2007, Rick married the love of his life, Linda Gail Nix in Pattison, Texas. Besides his dedication to fire service and EMS, he was dedicated to Gail, always putting her first and was always very caring and supportive. Rick could quickly make you laugh and was quite the jokester and instigator. He was laid back and easy going, but also had a quiet intensity about him. He was an honorable man, a great friend, and an awesome mentor. He will be greatly missed.
Richard Eugene “Rick” Poirier, Jr. passed away on Monday, October 7, 2019, at his home in Katy, Texas surrounded by his family. He was 65 years old.
He is survived by his wife, Gail Poirier of Katy; children, Amanda & Jason Wilson of Robstown, Keith Poirier of Houston, Doug & Sarah Daniels of Spring, and Greg Daniels of Spring; his grandchildren, Pierce Wilson, Kinley Wilson, Carra Wilson, Makayla Daniels, Kenzie Daniels, and Emily Daniels; his mother, Christine Poirier of San Antonio; sisters and brother-in-law, Karen DuBose of Houston, Cyndy & Doug Dudycha of Bulverde, Texas, and Renee Amos of Fair Oaks Ranch, Texas; uncle, Billy Hyman of Plantersville; and numerous other loving family members and many friends.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 10, 2019 at the Schmidt Funeral Home Grand Parkway Chapel, in Katy, where funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, October 11, 2019, with Chaplain Daniel Schramm officiating. Interment in Memorial Oaks Cemetery, in Houston.
Pallbearers will be his sons and son-in-law, Keith Poirier, Jason Wilson, Doug Daniels, and Greg Daniels; as well as Willowfork Fire Chief Billy Wilson, and Willowfork Battalion Chief Glen Vincent.
Those wishing to make memorial gifts may do so to the Wounded Warriors Project, 4899 Belfort Road, Suite 300, Jacksonville, Florida 32256, www.woundedwarriorproject.org
