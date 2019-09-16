Jerry Allen Prince, age 86, went to be with His Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Sunday, September 1, 2019. Jerry was born in Baytown, Texas to Homer and Thelma Hillman Prince. He was raised in Houston, Texas where he graduated from Reagan High School and attended the University of Houston. Following college, Jerry worked for Exxon until he joined the United States Air Force where he served from 1953 -1957. Jerry was an air operations specialist in charge of traffic control. While serving his country, he was awarded the National Defense Service Medal.
After leaving the Air Force, Jerry joined McDermott Engineering where he was employed as a Senior Computer-Aided Engineering Specialist in the piping division for over 35 years. While working for McDermott, Jerry utilized and developed the CADD system, a computer-aided drafting and design tool which was used to coordinate projects in international countries such as W. Africa, Russia, China, Singapore, the Gulf of Mexico and many domestic cities as well. Jerry traveled to most of those sites multiple times to ensure proper implementation.
Jerry was a huge car enthusiast, who enjoyed not only taking great care of his own personal cars, but also watching Indy, open-wheel and NASCAR races as well. Over his lifespan, he owned over 60 cars including five Corvettes, Trans Ams, Camaros, and many, many more. He loved tinkering with cars, but his engineering mind also expanded to all sorts of other things he could do, too. He added on a 3rd car garage with a sky top deck and the only part he had contracted out was the concrete foundation as he completed the rest. He could fix just about anything and if you wanted it done right, Jerry was your man! In retirement, he always had a project going. Jerry loved his Bible Study class and the many friends he made through Second Baptist Church. He was blessed to have enjoyed traveling with his family to Europe, Disney, Colorado, and Hawaii as well as fun times on the lake and in Kemah on his boat. The highlight of his travels was his 50th Anniversary trip to Maui with his wife, children and grandchildren.
Jerry met his wife, Bethany in October of 1963 while he was in the hospital. They celebrated their 55th wedding anniversary on June 5, 2019. He is survived by his loving wife, Bethany, daughter, Andrea Prince Webb (Kenny) of Friendswood, Texas and son, Chad Prince (Melony) of Centennial, Colorado, as well as his grandchildren, Brendan Webb (Erin), Clayton Webb, Jacob Webb, Alexis Webb, Olivia Prince and Piper Prince.
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, his brother, Homer and his sister, Carolyn.
The Celebration of Life service was held at 11 a.m. on Friday, September 6th at Second Baptist Church West Campus, 19449 Katy Freeway, Houston, TX 77094.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to either the National Parkinson Foundation or to Second Baptist Church West – Beach Retreat.
