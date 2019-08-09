Lenora Maria Marquez
Lenora Maria Marquez was born on March 21, 1937 in Manhattan, New York to Frank Martello and Marie “Molly” Addesso.
Lenora’s natural intelligence made her exceptionally adept at anything she set her mind to. She loved children which made her a naturally gifted nanny. Lenora was also a devout Catholic and held a deep, passionate love for the Lord. She was young at heart and never saw herself as old. She may have been in her 80’s but she was adept at using the I-pad, and smart phone and could look up and purchase anything. Although wise with her earnings, she always found a way to purchase gifts for others.
Lenora was a New Yorker and never lost her accent or spirited New York attitude. Lenora married Marcelo Marquez in 1987 in Ocala, Florida – the love of her life. The pair were residents of the Sunshine State “Florida” for many years, until moving to Houston in 2012. We will miss her lively and “passionate” conversations.
On August 1, 2019, Lenora Maria Marquez passed away at her daughter’s house in Katy, Texas.
Lenora is survived by her daughters, Marylou Alonso and husband Jay Bagos, of Katy, and Barbara Arcamone and husband George, of Bethel, Connecticut; her grandchildren, Raffaella, Rosaria, Giorgio, Jeffery, Ryan “her pumpernickel”, Andrew, and Megan; Jeffery and his wife Jeannie; her great grandchildren, Blake and Alexander, known affectionately as “Pocket” among family; and her nephew, Frank Carter and his wife, Bonnie, of Boerne, Texas and their children Neal, John and Erin.
Lenora was preceded in death by her husband of 32 years, Marcelo Antonio Marquez; her parents, Frank and Marie Martello; her sister, Vivian and nieces Mary Jane and Nancy.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on 12, August 2019 at the Schmidt Funeral Home East Avenue Chapel, in Katy, where a rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m. with Deacon Bill reciting. Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on 13, August 2019 at the St. Bartholomew Catholic Church, in Katy. A graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on August 13, 2019, at Forest Park Westheimer Cemetery, in Houston.
Active pallbearers will be Jay Bagos, Frank Carter, Jeffery Taylor, and Andrew Bagos, Wayne Evans, Jr. Honorary pallbearer will be Ryan Taylor. To express condolences, please visit www.SchmidtFuneralHome.net Funeral services held under the direction of
Schmidt Funeral Home
1508 East Avenue ~ Katy, Texas 77494 ~ (281) 391-2424
