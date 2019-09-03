Fredda Mae Bieri Hogan
Fredda Mae Bieri Hogan, 92, was granted her angel wings on Tuesday, August 27, 2019. Her final days were spent surrounded by the love of family and friends in Houston, Texas. Born in Katy, Texas on September 7, 1926 as the only child to Ernest Bieri and Grace Gertrude Porter Bieri. She was raised in Katy, graduated from Katy High School in 1945 and is returning home for her final resting place.
Those privileged to be close to her called her Gammie, but anyone who was touched by her understood that the quality of existence far exceeds the quantity of time in which one lives. Her infectious smile, nurturing affection and appreciation for all the special moments, gave us courage, hope and reminded us of the preciousness of life. She treasured time with her family. She enjoyed music, reading romance novels and watching Wheel of Fortune. As a member of Chapelwood United Methodist Church, her faith and relationship with God was a priority in life. Gammie always believed in the good of people and taught us unconditional love, something her legacy will carry on into the later generations.
Gammie is survived by her two children, Dennis Boehme and Sharon Boehme Higgins and fiancé Mark Myers five grandchildren, Courtney, Kimberly, Haley, Ryan and Eric; eleven great grandchildren; and her loyal dog Mia.
The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 7, 2019 (her 93rd birthday), at the Schmidt Funeral Home East Avenue Chapel, in Katy. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 11:00 a.m. with Chaplain Daniel Schramm officiating. Interment will be private. To express condolences, please visit www.SchmidtFuneralHome.net
Services held under the direction of
Schmidt Funeral Home
1508 East Avenue ~ Katy, Texas 77493 ~ (281) 391-2424
