Thomas Richard Moore
Thomas Richard Moore was born on August 6, 1948 in Quincy, Illinois to Donald and Joan Robey Moore. He passed away on Wednesday, July 3, 2019, in Houston, at the age of 70.
He is survived by his wife, Lafonda Evans; children, Dennis Moore, Denise Wright, Thomas James Moore, and Melissa Moore; stepchildren, Thomas Andrew Evans and Stephanie Renee Evans; numerous grandchildren; and many great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a grandson, Matthew Dennis Moore.
A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at the Schmidt Funeral Home East Avenue Chapel, in Katy, with Rev. Daniel Schramm officiating.
