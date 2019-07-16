Robert Wesley Adams, Jr.
Robert Adams Jr, 51, passed away unexpectedly on the morning of Thursday, July 11, 2019 in Katy, Texas.
Robert was born August 8, 1967 in Blytheville, Arkansas. As a young man, he served his country proudly as an Airman in the United States Air Force. He met the love of his life, Susan Breznikar, in the summer of 1986 in Cle Elum, Washington. They were happily married for 30 years. He was a beloved father to his adoring children, Tyler, Austin, and Hope. After moving to Katy, Texas, he became heavily involved in Katy High School athletics. He loved watching Tyler and Austin play football, he never missed a Katy game. He also loved watching Hope ride and compete on her horse Zoe. In his spare time, he enjoyed reading about and studying history, he couldn’t pass a historical marker without stopping. Another passion of his was writing, he has published two books. At home he spent time relaxing with his dog Nikki.
He is survived by his wife, Susan Adams; his children, Tyler, Austin, and Hope; his step-mother, Peggy Adams; and his siblings, Mark DeBord, Donna Andrews, and Kathy Price.
He is preceded in death by his father, Robert Adams Sr, his sons, Brandon, Zachary, Little One, Houston, and Hunter.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. with a Rosary being held at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at Schmidt Funeral Home Grand Parkway Chapel, in Katy, where funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday. A reception will be following the service.
Funeral services held under the direction of
Schmidt Funeral Home
1344 W. Grand Parkway South ~ Katy, Texas 77494 ~ (281) 391-2424
