Virginia Theresa Radike was born on September 14, 1938 to Ralph Lozano and Theresa Vargo Lozano in Port Huron, Michigan. She was a member of the Epiphany of the Lord Catholic Church in Katy and was a long-time blood donor in local drives. Virginia also enjoyed reading, but loved her family most of all.
On December 11, 2019, Virginia Theresa Radike passed away in Houston, Texas at 81 years of age.
She is survived by her children, Michael Radike and his wife, Lisa, of Millersville, Maryland, Susan Zimmerman of Katy, Kristin Reid and her husband, Scott, of Katy, Steven Radike and his wife, Beth, of Houston, and Scott Radike of Eugene, Oregon; her 11 grandchildren; two great grandchildren; and her two sisters, Josephine Medlen of Michigan and Mary Anderson of Michigan.
Virginia was preceded in death by her husband, David Norwood Radike; one great grandchild; her brother; her sister; and her parents, Ralph and Theresa Lozano.
There will be a private inurnment at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Juvenile Diabetes, www.jdrf.org, or to SIRE Therapeutic Horsemanship, www.sire-htec.org.
