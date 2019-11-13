Harris County Constable Ted Heap filed for reelection Nov. 9 to serve the county’s fifth precinct, which includes the Harris County portion of the Katy area. Heap originally took office in January 2017.
“When I took office on Jan. 1, 2017, I promised to work to professionalize Precinct 5, increase officer training and give the men and women of this department every tool they needed to serve the constituents and families we are charged with protecting,” Heap said in a press release.
Heap will be on the ballot in the March primary election as a Republican, according to the release.
According to the release, Heap has 35 years of law enforcement experience – all of which has been served in Harris County.
During his first term, Harris has worked to improve officer recruitment and increase community outreach through programs such as the RAD self defense training and Citizens Police Academy. He has also worked in partnership with other law enforcement leaders to launch an animal cruelty prevention program, according to the release.
“Programs to enhance the safety of seniors, women and families have also been a top priority,” Heap said.
Keep an eye on www.katytimes.com for more information on the upcoming 2020 elections as the election season unfolds.
