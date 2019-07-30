Guide to Houston Restaurant Weeks in Katy

For Katy food-lovers, Houston Restaurant Weeks is one of the most highly-anticipated events in the community.
From Aug.1- Sept. 2, participating restaurants in the Houston area offer will special menus for their diners.
These prix-fixe menus offer an affordable sampling of their cuisine, and a percentage of their sales benefit the Houston Food Bank.
All prix-fixe dinners are $45 or $35, and lunch and brunch are $20. Of those meal prices $7, $5 and $3 are donated, respectively.
Since its inception in 1982, HRW has donated over $10 million to the Houston Food Bank.
"Houston Restaurant Weeks gives people in Houston an opportunity to experience Houston's exceptional restaurants while providing much-needed relief for families suffering from hunger,” said Houston Food Bank CEO Brian Greene. “We are grateful to once again be the beneficiary of this incredible event."
Over 200 restaurants from the Houston area participate in HRW, and six Katy restaurants are proud to join their ranks. This is a comprehensive guide to all the Katy restaurants taking part in HRW:
Alamo Drafthouse
LaCenterra
2707 Commercial Boulevard
Alamo Drafthouse is serving a $20 option only, although it will be available during all hours of operation. Meals consist of three courses, and every dish has a cinematic theme inspired by some of Alamo Drafthouse’s favorite throwback movies.
Each meal includes a free movie ticket for a return visit.
Alamo Drafthouse is the only movie theater in the Greater Houston area to participate in restaurant week.
Grazia Italian Kitchen
Villagio Center
22764 Westheimer Parkway
Grazia’s HRW lunch menu features two courses, with an optional third dessert course for an additional $5.
Dinner will offer three courses with three options per course.
Grazia specializes in Italian favorites, but they also incorporate local foods into their dishes. HRW will showcase these traditional Italian foods and seafood from the Gulf.
Peli Peli Cinco Ranch
LaCenterra
23501 Cinco Ranch Boulevard
Peli Peli dazzled the Katy food scene with its South African delicacies. HRW is a perfect time to sample their famous cuisine at an affordable price.
Peli Peli will serve brunch, lunch, and dinner options. Brunch and lunch include two courses, and dinner includes three courses.
Customer favorites like bobotie make the prix-fixe menu.
Perry’s Steakhouse and Grille
LaCenterra
23501 Cinco Ranch Boulevard
As a longstanding and iconic restaurant in the Houston area food scene, the very name Perry’s Steakhouse is synonymous with images of juicy steaks and fresh seafood.
Perry’s will offer dinner only, with three courses. The second course even offers signature famous pork chops, which is their most famous dish.
The Rouxpour
LaCenterra
2643 Commercial Center Boulevard
The Rouxpour brings authentic New Orleans-style cuisine to LaCenterra. The restaurant focuses on cajun dishes replete with the essence of Southern comfort food. The Rouxpour will offer dinner only, and the menu will feature dishes like gumbo and boudin as well as seafood and vegan options.
Tobiuo Sushi and Bar
LaCenterra
23501 Cinco Ranch Boulevard
The name “Tobiuo” is the Japanese word for flying fish. The sushi bar prides itself in its commitment to the freshest, most savory sushi and tempura. The dinner menu offers three courses, all of which offer sushi and non-sushi options.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.