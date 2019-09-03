DPS seeks public’s help in fatal hit and run of pregnant woman

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is asking for the public’s help with the capture of a wanted fugitive of a fatal hit-and-run crash that resulted in the death of a motorist on FM-359, three miles southeast of Hempstead.
The crash occurred on FM-359 in Waller, south of FM-3346, Sunday, Sept. 1 at approximately 2:04 p.m.
Preliminary investigation indicates a 2006 white Cadillac CTS was heading south on FM-359 traveling over the posted speed when it struck the rear of a 2001 Buick Century parked on the southbound shoulder that was conducting a motorist assistance.
Subsequently, the Buick struck the rear of a 2012 Honda Accord that was also assisting the motorist. The Honda struck the rear of a 2011 Hyundai Sonata, that was disabled on the shoulder.
The driver of the Buick was identified as Latrice M. Frederick, 34, of Katy. Frederick was transported to Herman Memorial Hospital Houston by Life Flight. Frederick and her unborn child were both pronounced deceased by Dr. Bryan Cotton. A front passenger was identified as Terry L Frederick, 52, of Brookshire. Life Flight transported her to Herman Memorial Hospital Houston for her injuries. A third rear passenger was identified as Daniel Williams, 48, of Brookshire. Williams was transported by Waller Co. EMS to Memorial Herman Hospital in Katy and treated for his injuries.
Sharon G. Williams, 49, of Hempstead was identified as the driver of the Honda. Danesha Williams, 26, of Hempstead was identified as the driver of the Hyundai. Both were transported to St. Joseph Hospital in Bryan by Waller Co. EMS for their injuries.
The driver of the white 2006 Cadillac CTS was identified by his passenger and on scene evidence as Angel Aviles-Perez D.O.B. 09/22/1981, 37, a Hispanic male from Sealy.
Angel Aviles-Perez is a Fugitive from Justice as of Sept. 2, 2019 and is wanted for Manslaughter and Failure to Stop and Render Aid, both of which are felony offenses.
Angel Aviles- Perez was last seen fleeing on foot, west of the crash scene, wearing a white t-shirt and blues jeans. Angel Aviles- Perez is between 5’5” and 5’7” in height and approximately 160 to 180 pounds in weight.
Anyone that has information on the fatal crash, was in the area at the time of the incident or has additional information leading to an arrest is encouraged to contact the Texas DPS office in Hempstead at (979)826-7647 or Texas DPS Pierce (979)541-4595 .
