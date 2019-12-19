The Fulshear Katy Area Chamber of Commerce hosted the State of our Region event which featured six elected officials from representing municipalities in Fort Bend, Waller and Harris counties. The panel discussion was held Dec. 17 at the Merrell Center.
“I think for the first event of its kind, it went very well,” said Don McCoy, president of the Fulshear Katy Area Chamber of Commerce. “So well in fact we are planning on [doing] this again next year and for the foreseeable future.”
Panelists included Fort Bend County Sheriff Troy Nehls, Sheriff Glenn Smith of Waller County, Mayor Aaron Groff of Fulshear, Mayor William Benton of Rosenberg, Mayor Laurie Boudreaux of Simonton and Mayor Pro Tem Chris Harris of Katy. The panel discussion – which was moderated by Keith Garvin of KPRC-TV – included questions related to preparing for and managing growth, flood mitigation, limitations placed upon cities by the state during the last legislative session, law enforcement recruitment as wells as technology and communications.
Growth Management
Fort Bend County, which includes the portion of Greater Katy south of Katy City Hall, is the fastest growing county in the U.S. with thousands of people moving into the portion of the county north of the Westpark Tollways, Nehls said. The Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office hires based upon workload and need, Nehls said. Currently, his officers write an average of 1.9 reports per day and respond to 12 to 14 calls per day, he said. To ensure better coverage of the county, a freestanding FBCSO substation is being built in Fulshear and is expected to open during the first quarter of 2021, Nehls said. Growth of the department will match Fort Bend County growth as needed, he said.
“We can either manage that growth or allow that growth to manage us,” Groff said.
Groff said Fulshear is very familiar with the growing pains Fort Bend County is experiencing. Fulshear has grown from a 2008 population of 758 to an estimated population of more than 16,500 today, and an estimated 35,000 overall when the city’s extraterritorial jurisdiction – or ETJ – is included in the count.
Groff said Fulshear has addressed growth by creating east-west mobility corridors, created its Water and Wastewater Master Plan and established two economic development corporations to facilitate business development. The water plan includes an upcoming regional water plant to supply the city with water and wastewater services. The city also understands that north-south corridors such as Katy Heritage Parkway – an avenue-style roadway from FM 1093 near Fulshear to I-10 just west of Katy – will attract growth the city needs to be prepared for, Groff said.
Boudreaux said Simonton is looking to neighbors for ideas to manage growth before the city’s current population of less than 900 expands. Simonton is working to put a plan in place that will also manage growth as Highway 36A – a planned over-land shipping route to bring goods from the Port of Freeport through Fort Bend and Waller counties – moves to break ground soon.
“Our [property] values continue to rise at a record pace,” Boudreaux said. “We are neighboring to Western Heights in Fulshear and we are growing very quickly.”
Harris said the population within the Katy city limits has grown to about 18,000 and may reach about 30,000 by 2030 according to projections. He cited Katy ISD’s popularity as one of the big draws. Harris said the city is focused on growing the right way by examining its zoning and any zoning exceptions carefully.
Katy City Council rejected a zoning change request that would have taken a residentially zoned property and made it a mixed-use development during its December meeting. Council members had voted the zoning change down after residents raised concerns about preserving the city’s feel and heritage.
“At one time we were the rice and goose capital of the world and now we’ve evolved into a destination city,” Harris said.
Waller County has managed the effects of its own and nearby growth with increased traffic enforcement units, Smith said. About 160,000 people a day travel through Waller County, he said. A bond passed November 2017 had allowed Waller County to prepare for growth by building a new administration building, county jail and court complex. The new jail will double the current jail’s capacity, he said. The new facilities are expected to open summer 2020, he said.
“What we do in law enforcement is essential to the economy and the growth and we know that,” Smith said.
Flood Mitigation
After the Tax Day Floods of 2016 and the flooding that resulted from Hurricane Harvey, flood mitigation is an important issue, Garvin said. He asked panelists how development was managed to ensure flood risks were considered and mitigated.
More rooftops are coming to Fulshear, Groff said. Managing development with proper drainage using Fort Bend County’s flood control criteria is important, he said. That planning increases green spaces in the community, because retention and detention areas are planned into development. Setting up developer agreements that require quality drainage plans is vital, he said.
“[Flood mitigation is] on the forefront of all of our minds and every one of those developer agreements – whether it’s a couple of acres or a strip [center] or even a master planned community – it’s got to be at the forefront of all of our minds,” Groff said.
Rosenberg continually maintains its drainage and has added a 45-acre detention basin, Benton said. The basin is about 10-12 feet deep and basin excavation has been free, though the city did have to pay about $39,000 to have the engineering for the basin done. Contractors building the freeway nearby have dug out the basin, he said.
Boudreaux said Simonton is looking at flood mitigation very differently. The city is still considering how it might keep lower areas in its 12-square-mile ETJ free to manage water and higher areas for use as home or business sites, she said. Still, she said the city is watching what works at the county level and in other cities.
Katy responded to Harvey with a flood bond package that passed and has led to active projects, Harris said. City flood mitigation projects aren’t required to be limited in scope to simple drainage ponds. By adding a few features to retention and detention ponds, new parks are created with walking trails, adding to the green space available in the city.
Katy was one of the first municipalities in the Greater Houston Area to pass a flood bond after Harvey May 5 of 2018, according to city documents and election records. The $19.5 million flood mitigation bond package has been used to increase detention pond volumes and expand or repair overall drainage in Katy’s city limits.
“We’ve worked with other entities,” Harris said. “The Brookshire Katy Drainage District to be sure that those floodways are clear and open and water can move.”
State Oversight
Noting the Texas Legislature had created some new laws during the 2019 legislative session that placed revenue caps and eliminating building material requirements cities can apply, Garvin asked what challenges the statutes caused in the region.
Garvin was referring to House Bill 2, a piece of legislation that became effective this fall and sets limits on how much a municipality can raise property taxes without a vote, and House Bill 2439 which prevents cities from setting building material standards higher than federal standards.
Panelists said they are leveraging relationships with state legislators to have the laws adjusted to help them manage growth and preserve their communities’ cultures and heritages.
Community leaders statewide have complained that restrictions in the two bills don’t allow them to set tax rates that provide sufficient revenue to develop necessary infrastructure and don’t allow them to maintain the aesthetics and safety standards they are known for.
Groff said Fulshear has the lowest tax rate in Fort Bend County, but the tax revenue limitations were a concern because of the city’s fast growth.
He added that the changes in the city’s ability to enforce stricter building material standards had a secondary effect of forcing cities to reexamine their codes of ordinance for compliance. Fulshear has been working on reviewing its ordinances for some time and this was a setback, he said.
“This was super impactful to all of us,” Boudreaux said. “But I don’t think [legislators had an understanding] of what this law was going to change.”
Katy enjoys one of the lowest tax rates in a generation, Harris said. Because Katy has sales tax revenue from the retail centers in town such as Katy Mills, Harris said the city does not have to rely on property taxes as much as other cities in the area do.
“Every single [legislator] that we’ve met with and talked to has been open to this discussion,” Boudreaux said. “We’ll spend all the time necessary to put pen to paper and show examples so that it illustrates the city of Simonton.”
Law Enforcement Recruiting
Citing cases across the nation in which police officer errors have gone viral in the media, Garvin asked Nehls and Smith how trust in law enforcement had affected recruiting and the decline in law enforcement’s public reputation.
Smith said he has seen an evolution in law enforcement during his career into a true profession and that profession is going through a challenging phase. Still, he said, the majority of those in law enforcement are trying to serve their communities and he is saddened by the decline of the profession’s reputation which has affected recruitment.
Recruitment is difficult with comparisons between the private sector and law enforcement regarding salaries, Smith said. Competition for candidates is fierce as a result, he said. WCSO is currently looking for three more officers.
Support for law enforcement is still strong in Waller County, Smith said and Waller County residents are willing to work with the WCSO. The county’s Crime Stoppers group worked with the department to create a 10 most wanted list. Of the 19 fugitives placed on the list since its inception, nine have been captured, he said.
As another example, Smith cited support from by the community after WCSO Deputy Loren Vasquez died in flood waters late in 2018.
“I cannot describe the outpouring for our deputy’s family,” Smith said. “We appreciate that tremendously.”
Nehls said the FBCSO has a good relationship with its community and does not have a shortage of officers at this time. He praised community members who regularly support first responders like the sheriff’s office when the need arises such as residents who bring food to first responders during natural disasters. That type of respect and appreciation are important, he said.
“We respect you and you in turn respect us,” Nehls said.
Technology and Communication
Educating the public in the age of social media is difficult, Nehls said. Especially regarding incidents that are rumored to have happened such as school-related issues.
“I would ask you to not get caught up in all the social media,” Nehls said. “[I would ask you] to get information purely from law enforcement agencies.”
Municipalities are doing what they can to improve communication tools by leveraging technology, officials said.
Harris said Katy has done a lot of work to improve its safety and faces the unique challenge of having three counties to interact with. Katy police officers interact with all three counties and Katy ISD police, he said. Improvements to dispatching and other safety infrastructure have helped residents feel safe, he said. Katy has also added a notification system that residents can sign up for on line called the KT Alert System. The new system alerts residents to danger or provides information about community events.
Implementing technology such as smart water meters in the city has also empowered residents, Harris said. Smart meters help water consumers manager their water consumption – and subsequently water bills – in real time through an online portal and reduce the need to read meters manually.
“I think in some aspects, we’re leading the way,” Harris said.
Boudreaux said Simonton is trying to establish infrastructure now, so when development comes the infrastructure and technology needed for the coming growth.
In closing comments, all panelists agreed that keeping crime low and working together was important.
Breaking down borders and working together to address the coming growth cooperatively is vital, Boudreaux said. Communicating to prevent causing problems for neighboring municipalities and sharing best practices would help communities address growth productively, she said.
“The word that comes to mind is collaboration,” Groff said. “And it doesn’t matter whether it’s flooding or transportation or the Fort Bend Water Authority or any of these different issues, the collaboration needs to happen across the board, across this table…”
