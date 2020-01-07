The Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office arrested Mohamed Omar Ali, 59, a resident of Houston in the Fort Bend portion of the city. Ali has since been charged with three counts of Indecency with a Child and one count of Sexual Assault of a Child.
“[Ali] was taken into custody Friday without incident, transported to the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office and booked on those four charges,” said Fort Bend County Sheriff Troy Nehls.
The charges stem from incidents in 2013 when four victims say Ali assaulted them. All four were minors at the time of the incidents in question. FBCSO suspects Ali’s case may turn up additional victims at te local and national level, the press release said. Ali is a native of Somalia who presents at the local, state and national levels.
Ali is currently being held at the Fort Bend County Jail with a $125,000 bond.
The Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office asks that if you are a victim or have information regarding possible victims, please call Sgt. Jonathan Howell at 281-341-4797.
“This is sickening and an abuse of power,” Nehls said in a press release. “If your children have had contact with this man, please talk to them. Victims’ identities will be protected.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.