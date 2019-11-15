Update: 5:13 p.m. - This story has been updated to include a photo of all three candidates.
Fort Bend County Commissioner Andy Meyers filed to run in the Republican primary for the Fort Bend County Precinct 3 commissioners court seat. Meyers will be opposed in the race by Wendy Duncan, the assistant vice president of the board of directors for the Willow Fork Drainage District. One Democrat – Hope Martin - has filed for the race on the Democratic ticket.
“As Fort Bend County grows we must become more disaster-resilient, more economically diverse, and we must keep government limited and effective,” Meyers said in a Nov. 14 press release. “That’s why today, I have filed the paperwork for reelection as county commissioner.”
Meyers was first elected to the Fort Bend County Commissioners Court in 1996. He holds a bachelor of science in Industrial Technology and Engineering as well as a masters in business administration, both from Louisiana State University. He also has a background in accounting and real estate.
Duncan said she will be formally filing her candidacy paperwork by Nov. 22. She has already been campaigning for some time. Duncan holds a bachelors degree from Texas A&M University and a masters degree from the University of Houston – both in education-related fields. Duncan is currently assistant vice president on the board of directors for Willow Fork Drainage District and is co-founder of Barker Flood Prevention, a local flood mitigation advocacy group.
“I will be running on the Republican ticket [for Fort Bend County commissioner for Precinct 3] in the primary of March 2020. My values are focused on life, liberty, individual constitutional rights, personal responsibility, innovative leadership, small government, strong families and always lending a compassionate hand up,” Duncan said in a statement on her campaign website.
The winner of the Republican primary will face a Democrat on Election Day in November 2020.
Thus far only Hope Martin, an Air Force veteran with more than a decade of experience in healthcare administration, has filed on the Democratic ticket.
Martin holds a bachelors degree in Technical Management from DeVry University, a masters degree in business administration and another masters degree in Human Resource Management, according to her campaign website. Both masters degrees are from the Keller Graduate School of Management. Her campaign priorities are listed online as flood preparedness, addressing traffic congestion and economic growth.
“We need authentic transparency and an elected official that is more loyal to the people than special interest groups,” Martin said in a statement on her campaign website.
The deadline to file for candidacy is Dec. 9 and the primary will occur March 3, 2020.
For updates on this and other Katy-area elections, keep an eye on www.KatyTimes.com.
